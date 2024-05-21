College Football Analyst Makes Bold Prediction for Alabama vs Tennessee Game
College football analyst Clay Travis made a bold prediction about the Alabama vs Tennessee football game for the 2024 season.
Rivalries are part of what makes college football the great product that it is and Tennessee vs Alabama is no exception to that. The conference rivalry really sparked up over the last two years after the Volunteers upset Alabama in Neyland Stadium in 2022 and the Crimson Tide avenged the loss in 2023. Now heading into the upcoming season, Tennessee will get Alabama at home and the bold predictions are already rolling in.
After the retirement of Nick Saban. Alabama elected to hire former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer as the program's new head coach. He will be up for a big test in his first season in the SEC and college football analyst Clay Travis doesn't think the Tennessee game will bode well for the new head man.
"I think Tennessee is going to beat Alabama by double-digits in Knoxville," Travis said on The Next Round Podcast.
When Tennessee beat Alabama in 2022, one of the biggest celebrations in all of college football ensued inside Neyland Stadium. So if Travis' prediction comes true this season, one can only imagine what the activities could potentially look like after a double-digit victory.
The game is set to be played on Oct. 19th and both fan bases and teams will be primed and ready for kickoff. The Volunteers also have their bye week schedule for the week after the Alabama game, so Volunteer fans can expect their team to lay it all on the line, but that can always be said for one of the bigger rivalries in the sport.
Other Tennessee News:
- Travis Smith Jr Sets Commitment Date
- George MacIntyre Accepts Invitation To Elite 11
- Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.