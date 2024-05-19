Josh Heupel Details Importance of 2022 Alabama Victory
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel discussed the importance of the 2022 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide with 247Sports Josh Pate on "Late Kick Live."
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel came into the University of Tennessee with high expectations, and to this point, he's exceeded them. Tennessee's 2022 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in Neyland Stadium was a large jumping-off point for him; it sparked the Vols' best season in decades and vaulted them to the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff poll when it opened.
Heupel recently appeared on 247Sports's "Late Kick Live," hosted by Josh Pate. He discussed the win and its effects on his program since then.
"For us, it was proof of the work and everything that goes in to be able to take advantage and go win in those moments," Heupel explained. "And again, I said it, it’s the standard here at Tennessee. We are looking forward and continuing to push forward. We’ve got a lot of big games on our schedule this year. Ready to go attack it one week at a time."
