ESPN's Greg McElroy Thinks Josh Heupel is in "Very Difficult Spot" Heading into 2026

ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy believes that Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel is in a very difficult spot heading into the 2026 season.

It is no secret that being a head coach of a college football team is an extremely difficult job that demands countless hours of work and often induces high stress. But while head coaches all over the sport are dealing with worries, there are are a few college football coaches that appear to be in extremely difficult situations

One coach that currently faces an unenviable task right now is Tennessee's Josh Heupel, who is currently facing a situation where his starting quarterback may not be eligible to play for the 2026 season.

Quarterback Joey Aguilar is a figure who has had a rather unorthodox football career up to this point, as his playing days consist of time in JUCO football, as well as smaller D1 schools. Aguilar transferred to Tennessee ahead of the 2025 season following the dramatic departure of Nico Iamaleava and played rather well during his first season with the team.

Joey Aguilar Could Be Ineligible for the 2026 College Football Season

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) pulls back for the throw during the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Illinois on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But now the passer faces an eligibility issue, as he is currently in the midst of a lawsuit with the NCAA to earn another season with the Vols. This creates a rather difficult situation for Tennessee, as Aguilar losing his case would leave the Volunteers in a rather desperate quarterback situation.

ESPN's Greg McElroy discussed the team's situation during an podcast earlier this week, and noted that head coach Josh Heupel was in "a very difficult spot" at the moment. McElroy also mentioned Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding in a similar position, given the developments with Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

"We always talk about the transfer portal and NIL all the time. But now legal limbo is the new silent killer of roster construction," said McElroy. "In the old days, you know who your quarterback was going to be, or you knew there was a quarterback competition going on, and you knew that all by February. But now, you have to keep a roster spot warm, for the guys who are currently seeking an extra year of eligibility."

Aguilar is expected to have another hearing regarding his eligibility status this Friday, February 13th which will provide more clarity to the situation moving forward. Stay tuned for more updates on the Tennessee Volunteers.