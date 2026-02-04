Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar Granted a Temporary Restraining Order Against NCAA

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar has been granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA.

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is in the midst of fighting for another year of eligibility with the Volunteers, and on Wednesday, some important news broke. Aguilar has been granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA, per ON3's Pete Nakos. The injunction hearing for Aguilar is set for this Friday.

Aguilar filed a lawsuit arguing for an extra year of eligibility earlier in the week. This restraining order gets him one step closer to allowing him to play at Neyland Stadium this year as opposed to going pro.

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) pulls back for the throw during the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game against Illinois on Dec. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“After a breakout season as the Volunteers’ quarterback in 2025, the NCAA is blocking Aguilar from playing a fourth year of Division I football – depriving Tennessee of a gifted quarterback and robbing Aguilar of millions in compensation,” Aguilar’s complaint says. Aguilar transferred from UCLA, albeit he was there after coming from Appalachian State and never played a down, to Tennessee prior to the 2025 season."

The stance of Aguilar's lawsuit stands on the fact of him spending two years at the JUCO level. He played at Diablo Valley Community College before transferring to App State. Players have argued that years spent at the JUCO level should not count against their eligibility. It's the same stance that granted Diego Pavia an extra year of eligibility with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Aguilar was granted voluntary dismissal as a plaintiff in the Pavia eligibility lawsuit. If he had not been voluntarily dismissed, Aguilar and 25 other student-athletes were set to see their date in court on Feb. 10th through an extension of Pavia’s lawsuit.

Aguilar was a major favor in Tennessee's offensive success this past season. He was initially set to play for UCLA this past season, but after former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava elected to transfer to the Bruins, Aguilar hopped back into the portal and landed in Knoxville. He finished the season with 3,565 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Volunteers would certainly love to have Aguilar back on the roster this season. If not, the Volunteers will choose between the likes of George MacIntyre and freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon, two quarterbacks they recruited out of high school and were highly rated prospects.

Players fighting for extra years of eligibility is not new for college sports. Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is fighting for the same thing right now.

