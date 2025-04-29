Joey Aguilar Officially Commits to Tennessee Volunteers

Volunteer Country

UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar has officially committed to the Tennessee Volunteers.

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) throws a warmup pass before the game against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
It has been assumed for the last couple of weeks that UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar would be transferring to Tennessee. On Tuesday, the news became solidified as Aguilar has now officially committed to the Volunteers, he told ON3.

Aguilar made the decision to transfer from UCLA after former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava entered the portal and committed to the Bruins.

Aguilar through for 6,760 yards on 850 attempts over the last two seasons with App State. He’s exactly what the Vols need in terms of a prospect who’s at least played college football, let alone played it as well as Aguilar has. He threw for 33 TDs in his first year starting in 2023. Though 2024’s statline shows declines in yards, completions, and attempts as well as an increase in turnovers, the team as a whole was in decline in 2024. They’ve hired a new coach, by the way of Dowell Loggains, entering 2025 at App State.

Tennessee also has quarterback Jake Merklinger and quarterback George MacIntyre on the roster. Now with Aguilar set to be added, the Volunteers will have a handful of options to choose from ahead of the 2025 college football season.

