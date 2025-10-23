Ethan Davis Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee Football vs Kentucky
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play against the Kentucky Wildcats in one of the biggest games of the season for the Tennessee Vols, as this is one of their biggest rivalry games. This is also a game that has been locked down for the next four years with the three permanent rivals deal that was recently put in place for the next four years.
Many believe that the Vols are the biggest rivals for the Kentucky Wildcats, but for the Vols, the Wildcats seem to be one of the important games that seems like a must-win every season, with the Vols have a tough schedule per usual.
This is a game that the Vols are set to be the favorites in, but they will need to play against the Wildcats as if this is a must win game, because it is. The Vols have the chance to still make the playoffs, but they will need to win the remainder of their games to be able to do this. The Kentucky Wildcats game is one of the more important games of the stretch, as they will be tasked to play against the Florida Gators, the Vanderbilt Commodores, and the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Vols may be in this game without one of their main weapons at the tight end position, yet again, as the Vols have one of their biggest players at the tight end position listed on the injury report yet again. That player is the same one who has been on the report for most of this season.
Ethan Davis Injury Status
Ethan Davis is the player that the Tennessee Volunteers are set to keep an eye on when it comes to the injury report. He was listed as questionable, which is something he has been listed as for multiple weeks. He didn't play against the Alabama Crimson Tide, and it remains unknown if he will play against the Kentucky Wildcats. We should get a better feel for whether he will be playing come Thursday night or Friday night when it comes to the updated injury report.
The Vols biggest threat at TE this season has been Miles Kitselman, but the two freshmen have stepped up in a major way. The freshmen being Jack Van Dorselaer and DaSaahn Brame (who had a major second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide). Both of these guys will be the future of Tennessee football, if they stick it out with coach Alec Abeln.