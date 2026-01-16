Tennessee Football Transfer Target Set to Commit Later Today

The Tennessee Volunteers have done a solid job when it comes to recruiting in the transfer portal, despite seeing some early whiffs when targeting some of their top targets in the class. The Vols have plenty of targets that they are going after currently who have yet to make a decision. However, everyone anticipates that the decisions will be made very soon, as there are multiple teams the Vols will have to beat out for these talented prospects.

One of the transfers they have been targeting, and someone who is newer to their board, is now set to make his decision later today. That player is Ethan Fields, who is a very talented prospect on the offensive line. Fields is transferring away from the Ole Miss program after seeing the field in every contest that they played. This is one of the main targets the Vols have on the interior of the offensive line, as the addition of these players that they are targeting on the interior of the offensive line, and I will all have the chance to compete for a starting job, but at the minimum, we'll play a huge rotational piece for Tennessee.

Fields is set to announce his commitment to a new program later, but will it be Tennessee? There are multiple teams that are in the picture, but there is reason to believe the Vols are in the picture and have a chance to beat out others like Alabama after he visited Tennessee on Thursday.

Here is a little more about what he has done even before the 2025 season. Take a look at what has been confirmed by the Ole Miss website .

Ethan Fields' Bio

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Ethan Fields (77) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2024

"Appeared in four total games for the Rebels … vs. Furman (08/31/24): Played 18 offensive snaps … vs. Middle Tennessee (09/07/24): Played one offensive snap … vs. Georgia Southern (09/21/24): Played one offensive snap … vs. Duke (01/02/25): Played three offensive snaps in Ole Miss’ Gator Bowl victory."

2023

"Did not appear in any games for the Rebels and was redshirted … Member of the 2022-23 signing class."

High School

"A unanimous three-star recruit by all major outlets … Ranked as the No. 55 offensive lineman in the country and No. 26 player in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports … Helped lead Dutchtown to a 7-4 record as a senior … Blocked for a rushing attack that averaged 131.6 yards per game on the ground … Tallied over 60 pancakes and knockdowns as a senior … Earned District 5-5A first team honors in 2022 … Also threw shot put at Dutchtown … Chose Ole Miss over offers from Purdue and Georgia Tech … Coached by Guy Mistretta."

More Vols News