Former Tennessee Player Completely Unsatisfied With This Position Group
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many teams that have stepped up in a major way for most of this season, compared to their projections by many at least. The Vols still have plenty of work to do if they want to be competitive in certain games that remain this season.
The Tennessee Volunteers have a lot on their play following their game on Saturday, which didn't go their way to say the least.
The Tennessee Volunteers were soundly defeated in their contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide, as they were defeated by a score of 37-20 in this one. The Vols have a lot going on when it comes to the season ahead of them, as they have multiple games that they likely won't be the favorites in. At this point they will likely be the underdog in the Vanderbilt game and the Oklahoma game, despite having a 5-2 record at this time.
The Tennessee Vols had many frustrating moments that sent fans over the edge on X, but there were some moments that made some of their past players scratch their heads. This includes one of their past defenders, who was near the top of the leaderboard when he was playing for the Vols. That playing being former Tennessee Vols outside linebacker Daniel Bituli. Bituli was unsatisfied with one of the position groups during this game, as he claims that the Tennessee Volunteers need to hit the portal for some additions.
Daniel Bituli Speaks Out
"Coaches need to hit the transfer portal for DBs this is atrocious," said Bituli when posting on his X account during the Alabama vs Tennessee game on Saturday night.
The Tennessee Vols are extremely young at DB, as almost all of their DBs are set to return, but they will likely lose some to the NFL Draft. There are multiple names that they could return, which will be crucial, but until then there is still some things you would like to see cleaned up. The sky is the limit for this defensive back group, but fans hope that they can put all of their traits together.
The Vols will have the chance to do just that in their next contest, as they hit the road for one of the more important games of the season. The Vols will be on the road to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. Many view this as a trap game for the Vols, but if all goes well for the Orange and White they will be in great shape to make some plays and catapult themselves into Oklahoma week 6-2.