Everything Josh Heupel Had to Say Following Tennessee Football's Win vs. Georgia Tech

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media after an impressive 45-24 victory over Georgia Tech. The Volunteers' offense showed out in their Week 2 matchup, especially in the run game, due to an impressive showing from DeSean Bishop and a breakout game from sophomore running back Daune Morris. The Vols' defense also played well, forcing multiple turnovers, including a pick-6 by Dejuan Lane.

Here's what he had to say.

Josh Heupel's Opening Statement

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You look around the country and understand that every week it’s its own entity, it’s its own week. Proud of our team to come here, get a win, play the way that we needed to, ultimately, to end up on the right side of the scoreboard. Obviously, there’s a bunch of things to clean up. Special teams early. Offensively, some of the penalties that changed the way the game was played. Defensively, a lot of really solid things. And then second half, not up to the standard. Certainly in the fourth quarter, penalties, just not very good. And that’s multiple phases of the game. So, disappointed in that. But I’ve also learned and understand that you better appreciate every (win) too.,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Daune Morris's Big Night

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Young guy that through the course of spring, you guys know that we have liked, I’ve liked where he’s grown and matured and what he’s done. And through training camp as well. So I’m not surprised with anything that he did tonight, and I say that as a compliment to him. He’s ready to play at a really high level, so I love what we saw from him,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on the Momentum Being Up and Down in the Game

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel after a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Welcome to college football. Go play the next play. Every week is its own identity, right? You can look across the country, see scores. You want to try to compare scores, that’s just not real. So this game comes down to a call, a play, a six-inch step, communication. It’s hard. So end of the day, pleased to get a win here. I said this to the team in there, there’s so much that we have to learn from. If we take ownership of that as a staff and as players, then we have a chance to gain ground and become a better football team.,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on How He Thinks Tennessee Reacted When Georgia Tech Tried to Get Back in the Game

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“The competitive composure, the look in their eye, went and played the next play. And that’s something that I stress, we stress. If you want to look at the scoreboard early, that’s not real. You just got to keep plugging away and keep playing. And so each play is a play, it won’t change the way the game’s played, it can be the difference in the game. So you got to fight to be on the right side of it, knowing perfection is probably not attainable in this game.,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on How He Addresses the Week-to-Week Nature of College Football with His Players

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on the sidelines during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“If you want to get caught up in looking at the ticker on the bottom of the TV and the prediction, points spread, percentage chance to win, all that, whatever, you’re going to get your butt beat. It comes down to your preparation. It comes down to being dialed into your game plan, to being on the competitive edge. Every day during the week, it’s getting the ground that you need to. And then certainly at the end of the week, in your competitive spirit to go play. Our guys hear it all the time, we got to be the same competitor every day inside of our building. And certainly on game day, too. But I’ve referenced it in the locker room, too. That’s also why you got to appreciate wins. It’s not always perfect, but you better appreciate them, too,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on How He Felt Like Freshman Quarterback Faizon Brandon Handled His First Road Start

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The stat sheet is not going to be elite. I actually really like the way he played the game. I thought he was composed, he handled himself in situational football pretty well. First game on the road, 18 years old, handled himself well, took care of (the ball). Scrambled, made some plays. There’s a couple things that he’s going to learn from and get better from, but all in all, really good. He had a great look, demeanor. He’s been consistent in that way." Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Why Jeremiah Telander Can Move to Playing on the Edge and How that Suits Him

Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) and Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) take down Furman wide receiver Ethan Harris (3) during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Tough, relentless, plays with fundamentals and technique. He’s smart, understands what we’re doing defensively. High level of communication and understands what he’s seeing on on the other side of the ball. Obviously a big-time pick when he was dropping tonight. But it’s a big asset for us,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on How Hard that Move is After Playing so Much in the Interior of the Defense

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I think the fundamentals and the technique early in that teaching pattern, he realized and recognized that he had to spend time on that. Our defensive staff, Coach Knowles, Coach Inge, Coach Brautigam, Coach AJ, all of those guys, they’ve done a really good job of cross-training and developing that part of the game, intentional in our individual periods to get those guys comfortable and ready to go play there,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on the Vols' Defenses Pair of Interceptions

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee’s game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Telander’s changed the game. And the swing and momentum with Dejuan, reading it, recognizing it, pulling the pin, and attacking the football was a huge part in the football game. So a big time play by them,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on the Vols' Fourth Quarter Defense

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee’s game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Mentality on defense is give us an inch and we’ll defend it. And they continue to defend and play the next play," Heupel said

Josh Heupel on the Vols Gaining a Lot of Yards Running in Between the Tackles

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, a big holding call on the one perimeter run late in the game,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on the Toughness of the Team to be Able to Run Inside

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, the run game, as you’re fitting in, you’re getting a feel for what you’re seeing on the other side of the line of scrimmage. It’s a little bit like a boxing match, where you’re feeling the opponent out. And ultimately, the threes and fours became sixes and sevens. And then ultimately, late, you start popping a couple of them, too. DaSaahn Brame, big-time block on the last one. He’s done a tremendous job just growing, but I thought our tight ends for most of the night did a really good job. There are some things that we gotta clean up. I’m proud of all of the offensive linemen. I’m gonna say five guys up front, but it’s more like seven, eight,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on How Important Non-Conference Games are for Young Players

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the first quarter against the Furman Paladins at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s important for us to get better every single week, become a quality opponent on the road. For our young guys, getting a taste of what it looks and feels like on the road, I think will help us as we continue to go through the season and ultimately end up on the road. There’s a lot of things that we gotta clean up on that side of it as a staff and as a team. But if our team is willing to take ownership and enjoy the win, but when we come back on Monday, get a lot better from it, then we’ll have a chance to continue to grow, and that’s what good teams do,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on if JJ Finch was Available

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel high fives fans during a modified Vol Walk before Tennessee’s game against Furman on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Wasn’t available. Didn’t practice through the week,” Heupel said

Josh Heupel on Seeing so Much Orange in the Stands and if it Ever gets Lost on Him

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m gonna be honest, Bill did a bad job of reminding me. This is how I should have started tonight.

Catching strays, buddy. It’s legitimate. We leave our hotel and you see nothing but orange and white on the way here. For older fans that have been here for a lot of generations to see new ones that don’t know how to tie their shoes yet. We walk into the stadium 60 minutes before kickoff, for me, and majority of the crowd’s orange, Tennessee, it’s pretty special. I’ve said it before, this fan base is the best in college sports, and so we don’t take that for granted, I appreciate that,” Heupel said

Josh Heupel on if Jackson Ross Over Thought Things on His Blocked Punt

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Elgin Sessions (28) returns a blocked punt for a touchdown past Tennessee Volunteers punter Jackson Ross (98) in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He did, yeah. He’ll learn from it, he’ll be better for it. But yes, it’s the first time he’s done that in his career. Those guys take a lot of pride. Sometimes you get defined by one play in the game. We’re fortunate that we overcame that play, but he’ll learn from it. Ultimately, we gotta be better than that," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on the Right Side of the Offensive Line

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just in general, I thought the offensive line played really good football. And on the right side, Jesse gets banged up late. We had a false start penalty that was critical in the third quarter, late in the third quarter, but all in all, really good. It’s hard to rush for 300 yards, you know what I’m saying? And I was proud of those guys,” Heupel said.

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