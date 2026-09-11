Final Predictions: Tennessee Football vs. Georgia Tech

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their second game of the season, as they are set to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their first road test of the season.

The Vols and the Yellow Jackets have a great contest ahead of them, and one that our staff has finally predicted. Here is what the members of Vols On SI had to say.

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 28, Georgia Tech 17

Tennessee defensive back Tevis Metcalf (20) celebrates after a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"This is a game that Tennessee will look to put away early, but I don't believe that will be the case. Playing on the road is tough, and the fact that everything will be entirely different leads me to believe that this is going to be a closer game than what many believe. In fact, this game is one that I believe the Vols will win, but I'm not sure that the word "convincingly" will be the way to describe a win like this for the Vols," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee 38, Georgia Tech 17

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) before the game against the Furman Paladins at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"With both teams having completed their first game, we know a bit more about this match up. I look for Tennessee to utilize various looks and formations to create mismatches that the Vols will exploit and find success. The GT offense can make things a bit interesting if they find the Volunteer defense in the right spot. Tech has a few guys on offense who are splash play capable. The good thing for Tennessee, they have plenty of those as well. The defense of Tennessee will will be the deciding factor as they limit the points for the Yellow Jackets," Dowden said.

Eli Elrod: Tennessee 41, Georgia Tech 16

Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) works out prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Yellow Jackets struggled offensively against Colorado, showing holes in the offensive line, allowing 3 sacks, and struggling to get anything going in the run game. I believe that Gilliam will have another good game rushing the passer and that Arion Carter will show out in his first game back, helping Tennessee stifle the run game and keep Georgia Tech’s offense in check. The Volunteers' offense looked electric in week one, and I expect that to continue with standout freshman Faizon Brandon at the helm and Tennessee’s experienced playmakers being able to take some pressure off of him in a tough road environment," Elrod said.

Major Passons: Tennessee 35, Georgia Tech 17

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) scores a touchdown during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee seems like the clear answer here. Most of this has to do with how GT looked in their season opening loss against Colorado. The Vols looked good in their opener and I expect them to continue that against GT," Passons said.

Josh Greer: Tennessee 31, Georgia Tech 17

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee looked great against Furman, although they should have. Faizon Brandon was sharp in his debut, throwing for 226 yards and 3 touchdowns while adding 2 more on the ground, and the new Jim Knowles defense was disruptive from the start. But that was Furman. Now Brandon faces a Georgia Tech defense that held Colorado to just 14 points, and it’s also his first true road start, so it’ll be interesting to see how he handles that environment. Tennessee’s offense is a clear step up from Colorado, but this is no longer an FCS opponent lining up across from him. Georgia Tech will have had a full week to study Brandon’s tape, identify tendencies, and build a game plan specifically for a true freshman making his first road start. That preparation time could make this a much different test than what we saw in Week 1," Greer said.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.