What Anthony Poindexter Said About the Young Tennessee Defenders Ahead of Georgia Tech Kickoff

In the wild world of college athletics, one thing has remained the same through all the changes. That is the need for developing the younger players on the roster. The young players are the future. They also help provide depth in a long season where injuries are inevitable.

Co-Defensive Coordinator and Secondaries coach Anthony Poindexter spoke to the media about getting playing time for the young players against Furman.

Anthony Poindexter on the Young Players Playing in the Second Half

“You’re just seeing how much they’re paying attention in the meetings. You know, a lot of times they don’t get the reps, but they’re in the meetings. They get in the game plan. Do they understand the game plan? Can they go out and execute the game plan? Will they play hard? Will they play tough? So, you’re just looking at all that kind of stuff, and they deserve the right to play, and get into that situation. So, if they go out there and show you that you can handle it, they’ll get more" Anthony Poindexter

Though the players did not get much playing time, there are still things to take away from the snaps they were able to get. Poindexter expounded on what he saw by those players.

Poindexter on if he liked what he saw from the young players against Furman.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s small sample size, but, yeah, I liked it. Knew what to do, and in the right spots, and, like I said, just got to keep working, and you got to keep bringing this depth along. It’s a long season," Anthony Poindexter

It is encouraging to hear that Poindexter had positive thoughts about the small sample size the players were able to get. Even though the transfer portal has taken over college athletics, developing players still can make or break your season.

These players might not be counted on this season, but the reps they have now could make a difference in their development for next season and beyond. As Poindexter pointed out, these plays help the players and coaching staff know the players’ level of knowledge of the game plan. The sooner they have the game plan figured out the sooner these players can focus on the more technical aspects of their game.

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