Tennessee Football Secures First Power Conference Victory vs. Georgia Tech

The Tennessee Volunteers played against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in what would be their second game of the season, and their first road game as well. This is the only game that will be away from Neyland Stadium when it comes to their non-conference slate in 2026.

Tennessee Defeats Georgia Tech

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) celebrates on the field during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols started out hot after forcing a punt by the Yellow Jackets. A big run by DeSean Bishop blew things wide open. This would later lead to a 25-yard strike to Ethan Davis. This would give the Vols their first score of the evening. Unfortunately for the Vols, they would have some moments that weren't very favorable, giving up a field goal, and later having a blocked punt that went the other way for a touchdown. This gave the Yellow Jackets a lead, but the Vols would find their rhythm towards the end of the first half.

DeJuan Lane had himself a pick-six on the night, which was the biggest moment for the Vols in the first quarter. Braylon Staley also had a massive moment, getting on the board for the first time this season. Another big moment came in the final minute of the half, as Jeremiah Telander intercepted a pass and had a return of a few yards, but there wasn't much time to turn that into anything.

This gave the Vols a 24-10 lead at halftime, and the Vols would have the chance to score to begin the first half, being the team that received the second half. Unfortunately, the early story of the half would be two injuries. This includes an injury that led to a Yellow Jacket having to be carted off the field. This was a horrible scene.

Following the incident, Bishop was able to get going, as he helped the Vols drive down the field and even scored on a 17-yard rush.

Georgia Tech didn't take long to answer back, as they drove down the field before delivering a touchdown strike to Justice Haynes. This would make the score 31-17.

The Yellow Jackets would drive down the field again, but Telander came up huge with a sack to begin the fourth quarter. This would be something Mendoza could never bounce back from, as the Vols forced a turnover on downs.

Almost every drive in the fourth couldn't get going at any point for the Yellow Jackets, which later led to the Vols walking away with a victory in Atlanta. The final score of the contest was 45-24, following a late insurance touchdown by Bishop, and a touchdown late by the Yellow Jackets. Morris was the final player to score, as he helped secure this massive victory.

For the full breakdown click HERE.

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