Everything Josh Heupel Said Ahead of Tennessee vs Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers are nearing the end of the regular season, as they are set for their final road game test. They will be on the road in one of the toughest atmospheres in college football. They will be in Gainesville, Florida to take on the Florida Gators. This will be the Vols' chance to win in the Swamp for the first time since 2003.
Ahead of the contest, Josh Heupel spoke with the media. Here is what he had to say ahead of the contest in his Monday presser.
Heupel's Opening Statement
“Good afternoon. I just want to start by saying to Rick Russo and his family, we miss you, and our thoughts and prayers are with you. You guys know he’s been a mainstay around here for a long time, long before I got here, too. So everybody’s thinking about you. Got an opportunity to go on the road, play a team that’s playing extremely well. Lost some close ball games, but a rivalry game here. I’m sure it will be a great atmosphere down in Gainesville. It’s a football game that’s always physical and won in the details of the game, turnover margin. Got to go play extremely well in all three phases. So open it up for you guys.”
Heupel on Tennessee's Opportunity to Win in The Swamp
"We talked about it today briefly. Showed a video of just the rivalry and great players, great moments and what it takes to go win in this game, ultimately. This is a great game, and it’s going to be a great stage. One play doesn’t have anything to do with the next, and a previous trip down to Gainesville doesn’t have anything to do with it. You’ve got to prepare the right way. You’ve got to practice the right way, and you’re going to have to go play extremely well in this one. You look at the losses that they’ve had, in particular lately, it’s been tight football games against really good football teams in neutral-site or road games, so it’s going to take our best on Saturday night.”
Heupel on Needing to Play a Complete Football Game
“It’s going to be a great environment. You’re playing great competition. It’s a typical Florida football team. You just look at the size on the line of scrimmage, the athleticism that they have at the skill positions. You’ve got to go play a complete football game in this one."
