Why There are More Concerns About Tennessee Football's Chances Against Illinois

The Tennessee Volunteers football program has quickly become one of the top teams in the nation for producing players and sending them to the NFL. Josh Heupel has been among the best at doing this since he made his first steps in Knoxville, Tennessee. Heupel has put many players into the NFL. Some of those players include Alontae Taylor, James Pearce, Jalin Hyatt, and others, but many analysts believe that this off-season could be another big one, if not the biggest one, for current Vols since Heupel arrived.

That is because the Vols have multiple expected first-round draft picks, as many of their players have the chance to be selected in the first round, and many players will be selected within the first three rounds of the NFL Draft. Multiple players will be on the defensive side of the football, but they also seem to be losing some key offensive pieces as well.

This has led to many tough decisions that have not only impacted the team but also the team's chances of winning the bowl game that is slated for December 30th. The Vols will be playing against the Illinois Fighting Illini inside Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee), which is the home of the Tennessee Titans.

Why Tennessee is No Longer a Heavy Favorite vs. Illinois

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) at the Vol Walk before a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers will be without many stars from this season, which is because of their high draft stock and their opting out entirely. The Vols have already learned that they will be without some of their top stars, including Chris Brazzell, Colton Hood, and Joshua Josephs, who all have a chance to be selected in the very first round of the NFL Draft. The other player that many have noted will not be playing is the player who will likely be selected in the very first round of the NFL Draft and will likely be the highest-rated prospect to come out of the Tennessee program. That player was last year's MVP, Jermod McCoy, who spent this season rehabbing an ACL injury.

The Vols were heavy favorites for their game against the Fighting Illini, but the line is much closer now. They are currently favored, but only favored by 1.5 points according to Vegas Insider . The Vols will look to end the season the right way before they turn their focus on the transfer portal, which opens on the 2nd of the new year.

