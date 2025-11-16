Former Tennessee Basketball Star Signed to NBA Team
The Tennessee Volunteers are in the middle of their season, as they are taking on the Rice Owls in their fourth game of the season. This game will be played on Monday, as the Vols take on the Owls at 8:30 PM EST. This is a game that the Vols are expected to win big, as are the majority of the non-conference games for the Tennessee schedule, despite facing some really good teams beginning later this season.
This is an entirely new team, as the Tennessee program lost a large majority of their team when it comes to what they had last year, as some players are playing in the NBA, while others are elsewhere. One of the players who is still in the NBA now has the opportunity to make a name for himself, as he very well could play in the next contest. That player is Jahmai Mashack.
Mashack will be remaining in the state of Tennessee, as he will be playing for the Tennessee team in the NBA. That team being the Memphis Grizzlies. The announcement was made by a very reliable and popular reporter that has earned the respect of many, Shams Charania.
Former Tennessee Basketball Star Signed to NBA Team
"The Memphis Grizzlies are signing their No. 59 pick Jahmai Mashack to a two-way NBA contract, his agent Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports tells ESPN. Mashack provides depth to a Memphis team decimated by injuries with four point guards currently sidelined. The Grizzlies are waiving forward PJ Hall to create two-way roster space, sources said."
The Grizzlies are off to a putrid start, as they have won only 4 of their first 14 games of the season. There are plenty of games left, as they play a total of 82 regular season games, but they will need to find their grove if they want to reach the heights of what we know they can.
The Grizzlies' biggest star, Ja Morant, is injured at this current moment, while they have three more guard injuries. This includes Scotty Pippen Jr, who is the son of former Chicago Bulls legend, Scotty Pippen. The other two names on the list is Javon Small, and Ty Jerome. Even with Morant and Jerome expected back soon, the other two will remain out until at least December/January. This allows a lot of wiggle room for a guy like Mashack to see the court and bring the defense that many admire.