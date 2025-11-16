Boo Carter Issues Statement Following Transfer Portal Announcement
The Tennessee Volunteers walked away with their 7th win of the college football season on Saturday after multiple weeks of preparation, which came at arguably the best time of the season for the Vols. Why is that the case, one may ask? It's because of the fact that it is very hard to get your guys back in order after their season goals going out the window.
Even with the Tennessee Vols' playoff hopes going out the window, the Tennessee program has a lot to play for. They still have two important games remaining, as they look to defeat the Florida Gators in the Swamp for the first time since 2003. They also have the chance to play spoiler to the Vanderbilt season at the end of the year.
While there are some things that are going pretty good at this time, there are also some things that are going pretty bad at this time. Some of the things being injuries. The Vols have been down many men in the season due to injury, and they have now lost another player to an injury. Not only that but he has announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.
That player being Boo Carter. Carter is one of the top players in the nation when it comes to returning the football, but he is also a defensive star when he is firing on all cylinders. He is someone that has shown a lot of flashes, and was a fan favorite, however, many reports that started ro circulate started to question why or how long he would be at Tennessee. This didn't take long, as after a statement from Josh Heupel on his gameday absence, Carter announced it was time for him to announce his next step, which comes well before majority of the Tennessee players who will transfer later on. Carter announced he would be transferring.
He issued a statement on his decision after the initial post was made with some details on the decision. Here is what the former Tennessee return man and defensive back had to say.
Boo Carter Issues Statement
"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank The University of Tennessee Coaches, administrators and fans for a wonderful 2 years. Unfortunately my season has been cut short due to injury. I have decided to enter the transfer portal and I am excited about the opportunities going forward!
-Boo Carter"