Everything Tennessee Football HC Josh Heupel Said Following Homecoming Win
The Tennessee Volunteers enjoyed their homecoming of 2025 as the football team defeated New Mexico State 42-9.
The team is now 7-3, 3-3 on the year. Already bowl eligible, the Vols aim to finish the regular season on a high note.
Although the score seemed pretty one-sided, the Vols struggled at times more than they would have liked to and will surely need to clean up a few things before heading into "The Swamp," next weekend.
The coaching staff was able to work in a few more young guys during the contest to provide some quality reps for some players who need the work.
Josh Heupel would meet with the press at the conclusion of the non-conference game.
Josh Heupel's Opening Statement
“Hey, good night, or uh, good evening. Love the win. Um, you know, I thought defensively played well in the first half, um, you know, getting off the field. Uh, did a good job at the line of scrimmage. Handled some of the perimeter screen game really well. Offensively, a little bit up and down in the first half. Execution. Uh really the turnovers hurt. You know, I thought defensively they did a good job responding to those and then offensively getting points off the turnover and obviously Will Wright, big play in the second half, too. So, you know, still a lot of things to clean up here. Get back to SEC play next week and go on the road, so, get ready to go, Heupel said.
Off Week Rust
“Um, I don’t know that I would attribute it directly to that. Um, during the week, I thought there was a day where offensively we weren’t on edge at practice and it’s a fine line when you get to game day, it doesn’t just happen. Um, so, I said that to them in the locker room, too. Uh, at the same time, it’s not necessarily going to be perfect. And you have expectations going into the game, but it’s 11 on 11, Heupel explained.
Comments on Absence of Boo Carter
“Uh, at the end of the day, there’s a standard you got to meet to be in that locker room, and you know, so. He was not out on the field with us. That will be the last— that'll be my last response to anything related to that, uh, for right now, Heupel stated.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Josh Heupel said after the homecoming win.
