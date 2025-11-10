Everything Josh Heupel Said to Preview New Mexico State Matchup
The Tennessee Volunteers return to Neyland Stadium for a home out-of-conference game this week against New Mexico State following a week of reflection with no game following the loss to Oklahoma.
Head coach Josh Heupel spoke to the media on Monday afternoon to talk about what was learned from the bye week and previews the matchup against the Aggies this weekend.
This is homecoming week for the University of Tennessee and the Group of Five opponent should allow for Heupel and the Vols to get back on track ahead of a pair of crucial conference games against Florida and Vanderbilt to close the regular season.
Josh Heupel Opening Statement
I hope everyone enjoyed their bye weekend and I am excited to get an opportunity to come back and play a game inside of our stadium with our fans. It is also a Salute to Service game for us and I want to take an opportunity from everybody inside Tennessee football to thank all the men and women that have served our country, the sacrifices that they have made and the sacrifices their families have made that allow us to live the life that we do and play the game that we do, so we appreciate them very much. We will be wearing the Smokey Grey uniforms this weekend as well and I am looking forward to going and playing and competing."
Heupel Hopes to See Growth Coming Out of Bye Week
"I want to see growth and that is a lot of different things and a lot of different areas, but this is our next opportunity to play hard and play smart for 60 minutes, play with discipline: that is alignment, assignment, eyes, keys, technique, and go execute. Defensively, win on the line of scrimmage and get off the field. Do a great job on the back end matching things out. Offensively, run the line of scrimmage and play with execution out on the perimeter. On special teams, go win."
Heupel Has Focus on This Week Only
"This is our next opportunity to play. There are a lot of areas that we need to get better in and got good work in the middle part of last week and this is our next opportunity. Whatever happens after, that is after, you can not control any of that, so same thing we talk about consistently in our program in all phases of the year: control (what you can control) and win right now."
