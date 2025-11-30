Everything Tennessee Football LB Jeremiah Telander Said After Vanderbilt Loss
The Tennessee Volunteers will finish the 2025 regular season 8-4 (4-4) after falling to cross-state rival Vanderbilt 45-24.
This loss has a stronger sting to it as not only was this at home inside Neyland Stadium, but this was on senior day as well. The offense struggled in the second half, and the defense played well but gave up way too many big plays in crucial moments of the game.
Diego Pavia threw two interceptions in the first half but ultimately, it didn't matter as the Commodores found a way to take the lead before extending the score out of reach. Vanderbilt is hopefully to possibly have a play-off berth as Pavia will also be looking for an invite to New York for the Heisman ceremony.
Tennessee football linebacker Jeremiah Telander would enter the media center upon Josh Heupel's departure.
Defending Diego
"Yeah, Diego is a great quarterback. We knew that coming into this game. He's put it on film every single week, and uh, credit to him. He's a great ball player. Some things that we got, did not accomplish tonight that is unacceptable. But yeah, he's a great quarterback and we knew that coming into this game," Telander said.
Staying Engaged through the Next Phase
“Yeah, you’ve got to keep this taste in your mouth, man. Freaking sending out the seniors that way is just unacceptable, and um, every single guy on this team that has more years to play here is going to remember that taste in their mouth. We got to get to work, starting, freaking tomorrow," Telander said.
Middle 8
"Yeah, we talk about the middle eight all of the time. You've got to win the middle eight. Um, very important part of the ball game and it comes down to assignment football, and we did not do that. Um, we misfit or whatever it was, we just did not play complete assignment football, and it showed," Telander explained.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that Tennessee football linebacker Jeremiah Telander had to say after the devastating 45-24 home loss on senior day.
