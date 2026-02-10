Current Tennessee Football Coach Expected to Take NFL Job

The Tennessee Volunteers have been looking to dominate this next season, but they won't have the chance to do so with a certain coach that they just hired, as he is now expected to leave and take another job. This comes shortly after being hired by the Vols in December, which was one of the more notable tactics when it comes to bringing players in from other college programs.

Michael Hunter Expected to Take NFL Job

Michael Hunter is on his way to Knoxville | Matt Zenitz

That coach is Michael Hunter, who the Vols hired from the Ohio State Buckeyes. Hunter was expected to be the new cornerbacks coach this season for the Vols, but according to a recent post, the Vols coach is now expected to take an NFL job, as he is expected to take the defensive back coach job for the Los Angeles Rams.

Here is what the post had to say, according to Matt Zenitz.

The #Rams are expected to hire Tennessee’s Michael Hunter as a defensive backs coach, sources tell @CBSSports. The ex-NFL defensive back was assistant defensive backs coach at Ohio State the last two years before Tennessee.

Months ago, a national analyst by the name of Chris Low discussed the changes that Jim Knowles was having from a staff standpoint. Knowles made multiple additions, including the Ohio State defensive backs coach.

“I think one of the things that was appealing to Jim to come here is that he’s going to get/make a couple of hires,” Low stated on the Josh and Swain show . “He’s been told he’s going to get a couple of hires….I’ve told you guys for a couple of weeks, and a lot of people doubted it, not because I said it, but I've told you guys for a couple weeks that there were going to be changes on Heupel’s staff. And I felt confident in that all along. And I don’t think this changes with Tim Banks leaving and Jim coming in. I think there will be more. And I think that was a part of the whole deal in him coming. I don’t blame any coordinator. When you go into a situation, to want to have the latitude to bring in a couple of your guys. It just makes sense.”

Following this expected move from the coach, the Vols will be looking to figure out who will coach their defensive backs just shortly after hiring one. This is right before spring camp, which makes things difficult. The first thought is that Anthony Poindexter may have to coach both.

