Everything WR Chris Brazzell II Said Following Tennessee Football Win Over Kentucky Football
Tennessee football quarterback Joey Aguilar led the Vols to victory over the Kentucky Wildcats while completing 20 of his 26 pass attempts for 396-yards and a trio of touchdowns.
Definitely one of, if not the best statistical game on the season for Aguilar. The quarterback distributed the ball so well, that three different wide receivers cracked the 100-yard mark during the game.
Crazy stats from the Tennessee wide outs.
You can have the most talented quarterback there is, but the guys that finish the plays are equally as important in terms of production. Mike Matthews, Braylon Staley, and Chris Brazzell II were called on many times throughout the game.
Matthews would go for 107-yards and a touchdown while Braylon Staley would add an additional 105-yards to the total.
It was Chris Brazzell II that led the way in yards as the talented wide out collected 138-yards on just four receptions, one of which was a scoring grab.
Chris Brazzell joined the reporters after the game to revisit the productive performance.
How Exciting to Have Three 100-Yard Receivers in One Game
"Shoot, I mean, what more can y'all want? One guy go for 100, next guy go for 100, next guy go for 100. So, I mean, crazy, really," Brazzell II said.
Joey's Deep Ball Accuracy
"Uh, that's a great question, man. Uh, (he) just puts the ball where it needs to be at. So, yeah," Brazzell explained.
How Much Fun
"I thought it was fun. I don't know why it was so fun, but it was fun. Like, I'm not sure, but it was fun, though."
Getting Back to the Basics
"Last two games, I'll say they played more zone coverage to stop (explosive plays) that. This team decided to play man coverage."
What does that mean for future defenders?
"You know what I mean. I ain't going to say it," Brazzell said with a smile.
Favorite Moment from the Game
"The touchdown that got called back. I didn't have an assignment, so, I'm supposed to just walk off the ball and then I seen him work back my way, so I just run up the field and make a play."
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Chris Brazzell II.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins on Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer on Twitter: @JSGreer731