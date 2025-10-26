How to Watch: Tennessee vs Duke Basketball Exhibition
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to basketball, as they are one of the teams that made it all the way to the Elite 8. They lost to the Houston Cougars in what would be the second-year in a row losing in the Elite 8.
The Vols have still yet to win an Elite 8 game and make it to the final four, but that is something that Rick Barnes is hopeful he can do this season.
The season is set to begin for the Vols in early November, but first, the Tennessee Vols will play against the Duke Blue Devils in an exhibition game that will take place on Sunday night. The Vols are hosting one of the bigger named teams in the champiosnhip race this season. Their star player being Cameron Boozer, who is one of the fresher names to the college scene. On the flip side, this will be the first look at Tennessee's five-star forward, Nate Ament.
Ament has been compared to Kevin Durant, and is someone that will likely be one and done, as he is currently a projected top-five draft pick in the NBA Draft. The Vols have a lot to like about their roster, but first they will need to get past the Blue Devils to focus on their upcoming season.
How to Watch: Tennessee vs Duke Exhibition
• Game Day: Sunday, October 26th, 2025
• Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT
• Where: Food City Center
• City: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: ESPN 2
• Stream: ESPN App
This game will be sold out, and that is something that head basketball coach Rick Barnes talked about. Here is what he had to say.
“Well, I love it, man. I think players do. I think most coaches do, and I think most of us really would love to have more of them. We’ve practiced for a long time in the summer months and into the fall, and I just think they benefit all of us. Last weekend against Ohio State, obviously in a closed session, was great for both teams. We both came into it with an agenda, and we were able to get out of it what we wanted to. And obviously, this is different in front of a great crowd here at the Food City Center and certainly a great opponent, a young Duke team that’s extremely well coached. Jon (Scheyer) has always done a great job since he’s taken over that great program, and we’re excited about it. And I’m sure we’re excited to see somebody else, too."