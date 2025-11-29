Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 14 (Fade Bryce Underwood vs. Ohio State)
It's rivalry week and the final slate of regular-season college football action before we move on to championship week, so let's place some bets! There are plenty of marquee matchups today, so let's lock in a few prop bets for them.
I have three that I absolutely love, including a bet against Bryce Underwood against Ohio State.
Best NCAA Football Prop Bets Today for Week 14
- Bryce Underwood UNDER 154.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Chris Brazzell II OVER 74.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Daniel Hill UNDER 39.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Ohio State vs. Michigan Prop Bet
Bryce Underwood is set to take on the best defense he will have faced so far in his freshman season. The last time he faced a competent defense was Week 2 against Oklahoma when he threw for just 142 yards. Now, he'll face an Ohio State defense that ranks 12th in the country in opponent dropback success rate and first in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up just 5.2 yards per throw.
That's enough for me to bet the UNDER on his passing yards total with it set at 154.5.
Pick: Bryce Underwood UNDER 154.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Prop Bet
Vanderbilt's biggest weakness is its ability to stop the pass. It ranks 128th in opponent dropback EPA while allowing 7.1 yards per throw. That should set up Tennessee's top receiver, Chris Brazzell II, to have a big game. Not only does he already have 926 yards on the season, but he's averaging a blistering 16.5 yards per reception. He'll play a significant role in this SEC showdown.
Pick: Chris Brazzell II OVER 74.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
Alabama vs. Auburn Prop Bet
If Alabama wants to win the Iron Bowl, attacking the Auburn defense through the air is its only option. The Tigers have arguably the best run defense in the country, ranking first in opponent rush EPA and fourth in opponent yards per carry, allowing a measly 2.7 yards per rush.
Daniel Hill, the Alabama running back, has only racked up 40+ yards in a game once this season, so I doubt he'll reach that number against this Auburn defense.
Pick: Daniel Hill UNDER 39.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $150 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!