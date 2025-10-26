Everything QB Joey Aguilar Said Following Tennessee Football Win Over Kentucky Football
Tennessee starting quarterback Joey Aguilar may have had his best overall night as a Volunteer as the Big Orange would defeat Kentucky 56-34.
Aguilar made his way to Knoxville just before the start of the season. The signal caller played last season at Appalachian State before transferring to UCLA.
Aguilar never had the opportunity to lead the Bruins as the stay in California was short-lived.
Against Kentucky, Aguilar had probably his best single game performance completing 20 of his 26 attempts for 396-yards and three touchdowns.
Following the contest, the Tennessee football quarterback would join the media and field questions from the reporters.
How Much Fun Did Joey Aguilar Have
"Uh, I had a lot of fun, you know, just out there dishing to wealth and everybody just making plays when the balls in the air. So, it makes my part easy," Aguilar said.
Pressure to Bounce Back from Alabama Week
"Uh, I mean definitely, you know, I think we had to bounce back as a team in general. Uh, you know, we had a lot of mental mistakes and things that we like can control from last week. So, our main focus this week was, uh, to nearly be perfect. I mean, we'd never be perfect, but we could be pretty close. We went out there, had a great week of preparation, uh, just executed and did what we had to do and control what we could control," Aguilar explained.
Importance of Scoring Drive Before Halftime
"Uh, huge drive, you know what I mean, to win the middle eight, go into halftime up seven more points. Uh, it's always a big deal. You know Braylon (Staley), you got to feel receivers out there getting to open space and you know my job is to get them the ball and I did. They just went out there, made plays, but going into halftime up seven more points is always a good feeling," Aguilar detailed.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Tennessee football quarterback Joey Aguilar.
