Volunteer Country

Everything QB Joey Aguilar Said Following Tennessee Football Win Over Kentucky Football

Tennessee football QB Joey Aguilar met with reporters following the win in Lexington.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) runs with the ball during a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) runs with the ball during a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee starting quarterback Joey Aguilar may have had his best overall night as a Volunteer as the Big Orange would defeat Kentucky 56-34.

Aguilar made his way to Knoxville just before the start of the season. The signal caller played last season at Appalachian State before transferring to UCLA.

Aguilar never had the opportunity to lead the Bruins as the stay in California was short-lived.

Against Kentucky, Aguilar had probably his best single game performance completing 20 of his 26 attempts for 396-yards and three touchdowns.

Following the contest, the Tennessee football quarterback would join the media and field questions from the reporters.

How Much Fun Did Joey Aguilar Have

Joey Aguila
Oct 25, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) celebrates with wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) after Matthews scores a touchdown during the third quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"Uh, I had a lot of fun, you know, just out there dishing to wealth and everybody just making plays when the balls in the air. So, it makes my part easy," Aguilar said.

Pressure to Bounce Back from Alabama Week

Joey Aguila
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) is sacked by the Alabama defense during a college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Oct. 18, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Uh, I mean definitely, you know, I think we had to bounce back as a team in general. Uh, you know, we had a lot of mental mistakes and things that we like can control from last week. So, our main focus this week was, uh, to nearly be perfect. I mean, we'd never be perfect, but we could be pretty close. We went out there, had a great week of preparation, uh, just executed and did what we had to do and control what we could control," Aguilar explained.

Importance of Scoring Drive Before Halftime

Joey Aguilar
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) and Tennessee tight end Ethan Davis (0) celebrate after a touchdown during a NCAA football game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Uh, huge drive, you know what I mean, to win the middle eight, go into halftime up seven more points. Uh, it's always a big deal. You know Braylon (Staley), you got to feel receivers out there getting to open space and you know my job is to get them the ball and I did. They just went out there, made plays, but going into halftime up seven more points is always a good feeling," Aguilar detailed.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything from Tennessee football quarterback Joey Aguilar.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Published
Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

Home/Football