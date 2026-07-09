Fans React to Tennessee Football's New Black Adidas Uniform

The Tennessee Vols have been releasing their new uniforms now that they are with Adidas and no longer with the Nike brand. Their newest release this time is the one that many have been anticipating for quite some time, which is the black uniform for the football team.

The black uniform is back for the Tennessee Volunteers, as they brought this back during the beginning of the Josh Heupel era and have had this uniform every year that he has been with the Vols, but there is no sign of this jersey leaving the arsenal again, as they released the newest edition of the uniform.

While many fans were hoping for this jersey to be solid-looking, it is safe to say that they got their wish. This jersey has received a ton of great reactions and very few bad reactions thus far on social media. Here is what the fans of the Vols have said.

Fans React to Tennessee's Black Uniforms

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during preseason football practice held on UT's campus on Monday, August 7, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Goodness gracious we have the best uniforms in the country," @VolsMuse stated on X.

"It seems like they're playing it safe with all the designs. And that's perfectly fine with me," @iamnotjared said on X.

"Surely we don’t wear white and black accessories with every uniform?? I don’t get it," @BandoOptions stated on X.

"Now this how how the Black unis should look no other colors just black and orange," @whiskeygolfer17 said on X.

"For some reason, the three stripes really pops off that jersey and makes it look good," @coachchetmanley stated on X.

"Literally all our uniforms are the same except logo, looks good though," @Smithpeterscory said on X.

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