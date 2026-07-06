Watch: Tennessee Football Releases New Home Football Jersey

Tennessee football has been in the news recently as they were nearing the announcement of their new football jerseys, now that they are no longer with Nike and have fully made the switch to Adidas. The full switch started in the month of July, and the first jersey was set to release on Monday, which is exactly what happened.

Tennessee Football Releases the Home Jersey

Josh Heupel arrives in Knoxville on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Kns Heupel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers released the first look at the home jersey on Monday, as they showcased it through a hype video. In this hype video, it showcases many key details, with the orange-shaded theme being all around the jersey. This was just another masterclass by the Vols production team, as the video was extremely hype and would get the average Tennessee fan excited for the college football season that is just ahead.

In the video, there were multiple players showcased in the jersey reveal. This includes DeSean bishop and Edwin Spillman, who both have the chance to have a major season this year, as they are two of the many players on the roster who are looking to have an even bigger season next year.

As for the jersey that was showcased, it looks similar to the Nike home jersey but with a different style, as there are some detailed pieces that are new or changed from the Nike jersey. This is something that many believed would be the case. The Vols aren't making huge changes, and this seems to be a major step up in the right direction from the old Adidas jerseys that many fans couldn't stand to begin with.

Fans can watch the release video below.

an instant classic pic.twitter.com/aIOtyqo42I — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 6, 2026

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