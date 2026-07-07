The Key Details in Tennessee Football's New Away Adidas Jersey

The Tennessee Volunteers have released their new jerseys, and this time they have released the second of the collection, which is their away jerseys, a.k.a. their white jerseys. These were the jerseys with the most anticipation and hype built around them, as many were hopeful for the orange to pop, and that is exactly what showed, as it seems the white has many more changes than the orange ones they released on Monday.

Even with the new release of the white jerseys, there are three outstanding details that fans may have missed, but will absolutely need to know about this jersey before the Tennessee Volunteers showcase this jersey on gameday, which is expected to be showcased in their second game of the season, considering they will be on the road in Atlanta against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Here are the details that you need to know.

all in the details ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/bUv2tfo04i — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 7, 2026

Inside the Collar

"The text from one of the Vols' oldest and most famous pregame traditions is now emblazoned on the inside of each uniform collar. Beyond a pregame touch of the iconic, Tennessee-shaped sign, players now physically carry this Volunteer promise with them into every play," @Vol_Football stated.

Power T

"A staple feature of Tennessee uniforms from 1997 through the late 2000s, the Power T is once again set inside an orange circle at the center of the collar," @Vol_Football said.

Number Font

"The most prominent alteration made to Tennessee's iconic football uniform set, a new number font has been developed in collaboration with adidas. Inspired by the classic, block athletic numbers so familiar to the Volunteers' rich football history, the bold numerals incorporate angles and curvature that complements the Power T," @Vol_Football said.

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