Fans React to Tennessee Football's White Adidas Uniform

The Tennessee Volunteers have some of the most passionate fans in college football, as the last thing that they want is to be disappointed by mistakes from the college itself, but luckily for the Vols, it seems that there weren't many mistakes that were made with their newest jersey release.

The newest jersey to be released by the Tennessee Volunteers this go around is arguably the most important jersey there was, as this was the jersey they could mess up the most, but instead, many fans believe that they knocked this one out of the park.

Fans were quick to react to the white jersey, as this is one that they have been waiting for the most, and this jersey received some solid feedback with very few critiques. Here are just some of the reactions from Tennessee Volunteers football fans on X after the white jersey was officially released by @Vol_Football.

Tennessee Vols Football Fans React to the New White Jersey

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley in the new white Adidas uniform. | @Vol_Football

"No orange collar is definitely a plus," @zerocontextvols stated on X.

"This clears the orange collar slop Nike gave us and that ugly # font," @VolOrNothing said on X.

"The fixing of the collar is an immediate upgrade, fixing a grave wrong that Nike forced on us for a decade. Torn on the numbers. They’re clean, but black outlines.. would have hit hard," @cj_ay14 stated on X.

"Hopefully we can get the orange and white cleats and I’m good," @flexxin_mj said on X.

"Perfect! Y’all really knocked it out of the park," @MarkJuang stated on X.

"They are so clean. Icing on the cake would’ve been black outline around the numbers," @AllVol13 said on X

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