Bold Predictions for the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Kennesaw State Owls

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their third game of the season, as Josh Heupel and his squad are set to take on the Kennesaw State Owls, which is their second home game of the season, and second straight game against a Georgia program following Tennessee's victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Saturday.

This game is one that the Vols are projected to win, but even so, there is room for some bold takes entering this game. This is why our staff got together to share a bold prediction ahead of the contest. Here is what each member had to say.

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee Football Gives Up Less Than 150 Passing Yards

Tennessee defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) and Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) celebrate on the field during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"For those who don't know, Kennesaw State has an experienced quarterback and will be someone they try to rely on. However, I believe that this Tennessee defense won't allow him to find much success, and I believe that they will turn to the rushing attack against the Vols. I believe the Vols will hold the entire team under 150 passing yards all game," Sisk said.

Josh Greer: Faizon Brandon Scores Four Times and is Names SEC Freshman of the Week For a Third Time

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Faizon Brandon accounts for 4 total touchdowns and is named SEC Freshman of the Week for the third straight week," Greer predicted.

Dale Dowden: Faizon Brandon Will Eclipse 300 Passing Yards

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) and offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) celebrate after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I expect a few deep shots during the course of this contest," Dowden said.

Major Passons: Faizon Brandon Doubles His Season on Yards

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) celebrates after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I am going for a massive game from Faizon Brandon to lead the Vols. Brandon enters the game with 374 passing yards, and against this competition, there is a chance he could double that with the dynamic receivers he has at his disposal. This game should get out of hand quickly, but with Texas coming up, they need to continue to let Brandon get comfortable," Passons said.

Eli Elrod: Tennessee Finishes With 300+ Rushing Yards and 4+ Touchdowns on the Ground

Tennessee running back Javin Gordon (6) spins out of tackle attempts by Furman safety Joshua Tarver (6) and Furman safety Aaron Davis (14) during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"My bold prediction is that the Volunteers will combine for over 300 yards rushing as a team and score at least 4 touchdowns on the ground. Tennessee’s rushing attack has looked phenomenal so far this season, averaging 314 yards a game through the first two weeks, and now faces off against a Kennesaw State team that allowed Georgia State to rush for 230 yards in week two," Elrod said.

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