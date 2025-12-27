Five NCAA Transfer Portal QB Options That Make Sense For Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers need a QB out of the transfer portal following the departure of Jake Merklinger, and the likely departure of Joey Aguilar unless he wins his court case as a plaintiff for the Diego Pavia lawsuit.

Here are five intriguing names that make sense for the Vols to look at when the transfer portal window officially opens on the 2nd of January.

Drew Mestemaker - North Texas

Oct 10, 2025; Denton, Texas, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up prior to a game against the South Florida Bulls at DATCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Mestemaker was the nation's passing yards leader and was someone who had made heavy headlines. While there are a few concerns, he has shown that he is a top QB name in the transfer portal this offseason. Mestemaker was a star for North Texas and has the chance of being a star for the Vols or some other team that is among a bigger presence.

Here is how his 2025 went according to meangreensports.com .

"Winner of the 2025 Burlsworth Trophy for the best former walk-on in the nation … named American Conference Offensive Player of the Year … selected to First Team All-American Conference … honored as Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Offensive Player of the Year … named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football First Team All-Offense … finalist for Manning Award, Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award … semifinalist for Davey O’Brien Award and Walter Camp Award … named AP National Player of the Week, Davey O’Brien Award QB of the Week, American Conference Offensive Player of the Week, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week, Shaun Alexander Award Freshman of the Week after breaking the UNT and American Conference record with 608 passing yards at Charlotte (10/27) … honored as PFF National Quarterback of the Week and PFF National Team of the Week selection after throwing for 469 yards, three touchdowns at Rice (11/24) … two-time Manning Award Stars of the Week recognition (10/27, 11/24) … three-time Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 honoree (10/20, 10/27, 12/1) … two-time Burlsworth Trophy National Walk-On of the Week (10/20, 10/27) … appeared and started in all 13 games … enters the 2025 Isleta New Mexico Bowl with 4,129 passing yards, the most in UNT single-season history … became the fifth freshman in FBS history with 4,000 passing yards … enters the bowl game with 31 passing touchdowns, marks the fourth 30-plus passing touchdown season in program history … holds a season passing efficiency mark of 174.79 – highest in UNT history – with 292 completions on 416 attempts … owns the highest single-season mark for completion percentage (70.2) in program history … opened the season with 329 passing yards, four total touchdowns versus Lamar … finished 24-for-29 with four passing touchdowns versus Washington State … scored five total touchdowns, including four passing, in Homecoming win over UTSA … notched second-highest passing efficiency mark (296.9) in program history in win at Rice … completed 20 of 24 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns against Temple."

Josh Hoover - TCU

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hoover is a name that many fans would consider as the QB1 for the Vols in the portal. He was the name that many fans were hopeful would be at Tennessee last season following the Iamaleava drama, but that wasn't the case. Instead, the talented prospect opted to stay with TCU until recently, when he announced his plans of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Here is how his 2025 went according to gofrogs.com.

"Played and started every game as the team’s starting quarterback for the second consecutive full season … totaled 3,472 passing yards with 29 touchdowns … moved to third on TCU’s all-time completions list and fourth in career passing yards … also now ranks second in career completion percentage (64.8) and fourth in career touchdown passes (67), career total offense yards (9,315) and career points responsible for (450) … eclipsed 300-yards passing on five different occasions, bringing his career total up to 16 … led the TCU offense to put up 500+ yard days in blowout, bookend season wins over North Carolina and Cincinnati … threw for 306 yards and four scores in the Frogs’ 45-23 win over Cincinnati … had 275 yards and four touchdowns against Colorado to lead TCU to victory and earn Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors … posted 379 passing yards along with a career high five touchdown tosses during the Iron Skillet victory over SMU … had 337 yards and four scores against Abilene Christian … also against ACU, had a season best completion percentage (77.7) and QB rating (231.5) … preseason was named to the Davey O’Brien Award, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, Maxwell Award, Manning Award and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch Lists."

Brendan Sorsby - Cincinnati

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws the ball during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sorsby was the original name that fans started to throw around; however, recent reports have indicated that this may not be as likely as some think. Regardless, he is a top QB in the portal, and is someone who would benefit heavily in the Vols offense. He is also someone who could quickly become a star in the SEC. He will be a star wherever he goes.

Here are his 2025 accomplishments according to gobearcats.com .

2025 East-West Shrine Bowl Monday Morning QB (Oklahoma State)

2025 PFF Big 12 Team of the Week (NW State, Kansas, Iowa State)

2025 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week (NW State, Kansas)

2025 Manning Award Star of the Week (Kansas)

2025 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week (Iowa State)

2025 Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

2025 Maxwell Award Watch List

2025 Manning Award Watch List

2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List|

2025 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

Anthony Colandrea - UNLV

Dec 23, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) pitches the ball against the Ohio Bobcats during the second half at the Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colandrea has been named as a more likely option for the Vols and is someone who has quickly become a noted name expected to enter the portal. He finished the season with nearly 3,500 yards passing. Colandrea is someone who will also end up at a more prestigious program than where he is currently.

Here is Colandrea's accomplishments according to unlvrebels.com.

Named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year

Named First Team All-Mountain West

Tied with Randall Cunningham for the most conference Offensive Player of the Week awards in a Rebel career with four

Made 21-of-26 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns in a home victory over Hawai’i

Completed 15-of-22 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns, along with rushing for 33 yards and two scores in a win at Colorado State

Went 36-for-46 for 382 yards and three touchdowns vs. New Mexico

Named to the Manning Award Watch List

Named a Manning Award Star of the Week (Oct. 13)

Completed 20-of-32 passes for 361 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 62 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Air Force

Connected on 15-of-21 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns in a win over UCLA

Named to the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 (Sept. 8)

Completed 15-of-21 attempts for 195 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for 93 yards in the season-opening victory over Idaho State

Byrum Brown - USF

Nov 15, 2025; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown (17) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Navy Midshipmen defeated South Florida Bulls 41-28. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

A fan favorite pick, as he is someone who has quickly been noted as a great fit for the Vols. He spent many years under Alex Golesh, who runs a similar offense to Josh Heupel's scheme with the Vols. This wouldn't be as big of a scheme shock for someone like Brown, and Brown is also one of the more proven names that plans to enter the transfer portal. He would be a home run addition for almost any team and has a very solid chance of ending up in the SEC.

Here is what his 2025 looked like according to gousfbulls.com

"Ran for two touchdowns and 43 yards and passed for 210 in a win over No. 25 Boise State (8/28) in the season opener...completed 67 percent of his passes in his first start since Sept. 28, 2024...at No. 13 Florida (9/6), led an eight-play, 87-yard drive that started at the USF11 to put Nico Gramatica in position for the game-winning field goal as time expired in an 18-16 victory..passed for 263 yards and a touchdown and ran for 66 yards for 329 total yards vs. the Gators and was named the American Conference Offensive Player of the Week...at No. 5 Miami (913) passed for 274 yards and a touchdown...vs. South Carolina State (9/20), he threw 245 yards and four touchdowns...in the conference opener vs. Charlotte (10/3) he accounted for 373 total yards and five touchdowns - passing for 211 and four touchdowns and running for a career-best 162 yards on 17 carries (9.5 ypc) and a touchdown...posted 327 total yards and five touchdowns in a win at North Texas (10/10), throwing for 245 yards and three touchdowns and running for 82 yards and two touchdowns...logged 367 total yards and four touchdowns vs. FAU (10/18) - passing for 256 yards and three touchdowns and running for 111 and a touchdown....logged 390 total yards and three touchdowns at Memphis (10/25) - passing for 269 yards and a touchdown and running for 121 yards and two touchdowns...posted his fifth-straight 300-plus total yard game vs. UTSA (11/6), logging 348 yards and three touchdowns - passing for 239 and two touchdowns while completing 14-of-15 (93.3 %) and running for 109 and a touchdown (his third straight 100-yard rushing game)....became THE ONLY FBS or NFL player in the last 30 years to pass for 200, run for 100 and complete 90% of his passes in a game...produced a season-best 463 total yards and 327 passing yards while passing for two touchdowns and running for 136 yards and 2 TD, including a 60-yard TD run at Navy (11.15)...passed for a season-high 353 yards (completing 76%) and totaled 416 total yards while collecting five touchdowns (3 passing, 2 rushing) in a win at UAB (11.22)."

