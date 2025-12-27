Son of Former Tennessee Football RB Enters Transfer Portal Amid Vols RB Search

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the better teams in the nation when it comes to making the most of what they have, as this season was expected to be much more tense than it was in the end, following the departure of nearly 40 players and the addition of very few transfers.

The Tennessee Vols will be one of the teams that will likely lose some key pieces (already lost some notable names to the portal and the NFL Draft), but could very well have some additions in the transfer portal.

Tennessee lost one of its better running backs to the transfer portal, which is a much bigger loss than some may think, especially with Star Thomas running out of eligibility. DeSean Bishop is expected to return for the Vols, which means Lewis would have been the minimum No. 2 running back for the Vols, but it is no secret that he is someone who could very well be the premier back for another solid team, as it seemed like he didn't get as many reps as he probably should have.

There are three current running backs who are active on the roster. Right now, the No. 1 guy is without a doubt Bishop, who will likely take a bulk of the reps come next season. The Vols also have elusive freshman Daune Morris, who had some reps this season and made the most of his opportunities. The other back that they have on the roster currently is Justin Baker, who didn't see the field as much, but has plenty of potential to be the bruising back that the Vols will need.

Dallan Hayden Plans to Enter the Portal

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This leaves the question, "Will the Vols get a transfer portal running back?" As of now, it seems that this will be a likely addition they will need to make with both of their other running backs being extremely young. There are many names they can look at, but the son of a former Vol has officially entered the portal and may be one to pay attention to. That player is Dallan Hayden, who is the son of Aaron Hayden.

Hayden is a Colorado transfer and is someone who made the most of his carries. Colorado has been a pass-heavy team for the majority of the season, so by nature, he didn't get many carries, but in the carries that he received he finished the season with 326 yards on 70 carries, and one touchdown. This means he was averaging right under five yards per carry. He has spent two seasons on the field with the Buffaloes, and he also spent two seasons on the field with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Hayden could be the veteran name they look to add as they plan to pursue one of the best high school running backs that we have seen in a very long time (David Gabriel Georges), and they continue to build on a solid first season with Morris and Baker. This seems to be a possible home run option with a player who already has ties to the Tennessee Volunteers program through his dad.

