Florida vs Tennessee Football Matchup History
An overview of the matchup between Tennessee and Florida over the years.
While there may not be divisions in the SEC anymore, two former eastern division opponents are facing off this weekend as Tennessee will be playing host to the Florida Gators. Given that they used to be in the same division, there is a lot of history between these two programs, so let's take a look at some of the recent history between them.
Right now, Florida owns the overall series record as they are 31-21 against the Volunteers all-time. Tennessee has won just one game out of the last seven matchups and has only won twice in the series since 2005. That includes last year's game when the Gators defeated Tennessee in the Swamp by a final score of 29-16.
This year's game is leaning in the favor of the Volunteers, as Tennessee is a 15-point favorite according to draft kings. However, this matchup has been decided by 15 or more points just four times since 2012. It seems to be one of those games where it doesn't matter where each team currently sits, it ends up being a dog fight.
That's very relevant to this year's game as Tennessee is currently ranked inside of the top-15, despite the recent loss to Arkansas. Florida on the other hand has been limping through the season and trying to find any momentum. Last weekend the Gators defeated UCF. So it would be assumed that Tennessee would get the job done this weekend as the multiple-score favorite, but this matchup's history says it never as simple as that.
