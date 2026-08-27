Former Tennessee Football Receiver Cedric Tillman Receives Unfortunate NFL News
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The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of players in the NFL, and plenty of players who have brought great value to their teams. While there is often good news when it comes to former Tennessee football players, there is also some bad news that comes with it as well.
Unfortunately for one of Tennessee's best wide receivers in recent memory, he didn't receive some good news on Thursday. In fact, he received the opposite.
Cedric Tillman received news that he will no longer be with the Cleveland Browns, the team that drafted him, and is now releasing him following what was a three -year career with the team.
This move is a bit of a surprise, as he was expected to be one of the contributors for the Browns. The move comes after the Browns made some moves for rookie receivers. This type of urgency let everyone know that some change was coming, but for it to be a move that results in Tillman being released, that still brings a surprise factor.
Now their offense will look entirely different.
The three expected starters for the Browns this season are Denzel Boston, a rookie from Washington, KC Concepcion, a rookie from Texas A&M, and veteran wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The depth behind these three is very questionable, leaving the question, "Was Cedric Tillman deserving of being cut?"
Is Cedric Tillman Deserving of Being Cut By the Cleveland Browns?
Simply put, the answer is no. Tillman may not have been the receiver that the Tennessee Volunteers experienced in his final two seasons on Rocky Top, but he was still dominant on the outside. He didn't have many opportunities to make plays, but when he was given the chance, he made the most of them. There was a drop -off from year two to year three, but the Browns were also dealing with some QB changes throughout the year.
This seems more like a bad move from the Browns, rather than a deserving cut from Tillman's part.
As for the future for Tillman, he will likely be picked up by an NFL team, especially if they are in need of a wide receiver. He isn't the most versatile route runner in the game, but the physicality and sure hands that he brings to the table are something that no coach or GM will want to overlook. He has the chance of becoming a breakout star elsewhere; it's just a matter of where and when.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_