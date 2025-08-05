Former Tennessee Vol Entering Starting Role with Cleveland Browns
Former Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman is set to enter a starting role with the Tennessee Volunteers.
NFL preseason games are about to start ramping up, which has led some NFL organizations to release unofficial depth charts ahead of their first game. For the Cleveland Browns, they had a familiar name for Tennessee fans listed as a starter on their first depth chart release.
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman was listed as a starter along with his teammates Jamari Thrash and Jerry Jeudy.
Over the last two seasons, Tillman has started in nine games for the Browns. He has racked up 50 receptions for 563 yards and three touchdowns over those two seasons as well. With the former Volunteer expected to be a starter this season, though, it seems safe to assume that he will see an uptick in stats this year.
Tillman was a star player for the Volunteers, and his best season came in 2022. He finished the year with 64 receptions for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his final year at Tennessee, Tillman battled with injuries but finished with 37 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns in six games.
