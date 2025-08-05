Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Vol Entering Starting Role with Cleveland Browns

Former Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman is set to enter a starting role with the Cleveland Browns.

Jonathan Williams

Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) runs a drill during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jul 26, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman (19) runs a drill during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman is set to enter a starting role with the Tennessee Volunteers.

NFL preseason games are about to start ramping up, which has led some NFL organizations to release unofficial depth charts ahead of their first game. For the Cleveland Browns, they had a familiar name for Tennessee fans listed as a starter on their first depth chart release.

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman was listed as a starter along with his teammates Jamari Thrash and Jerry Jeudy.

Over the last two seasons, Tillman has started in nine games for the Browns. He has racked up 50 receptions for 563 yards and three touchdowns over those two seasons as well. With the former Volunteer expected to be a starter this season, though, it seems safe to assume that he will see an uptick in stats this year.

Tillman was a star player for the Volunteers, and his best season came in 2022. He finished the year with 64 receptions for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his final year at Tennessee, Tillman battled with injuries but finished with 37 receptions for 417 yards and three touchdowns in six games.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football