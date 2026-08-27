Rams-Dolphins Trade Grades: Miami Deals Tutu Atwell Back to Los Angeles

After an offseason in Miami, Tutu Atwell is returning to Los Angeles.

On Thursday, the Dolphins traded Atwell to the Rams in exchange for running back Jarquez Hunter, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter . It’s another player-for-player trade, which has become increasingly common in the NFL as of late.

The trade reunites Atwell with the Rams, his team for the first five years of his career until signing with the Dolphins on a one-year deal in March. Atwell has compiled 105 receptions for 1,535 yards and five touchdowns (plus one more rushing score) over five seasons with the Rams thus far.

Hunter, meanwhile, heads to Miami after one season with the Rams. Hunter, a 2025 fourth-round pick, appeared in five games for Los Angeles last season. He did not register a carry as Blake Corum and Kyren Williams were the only Rams running backs to run the ball last season, leading one of the NFL’s best rushing attacks.

As Atwell returns west and Hunter heads to the Dolphins, here’s a look at how both teams fared in the trade.

Rams:

The Rams are adding depth to their receiver room by bringing back Atwell. Los Angeles boasts one of the league’s top receiving duos in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but could use another depth piece in Atwell, who is well-versed in the Sean McVay offense after spending five years as a Ram. The Rams also have Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, Xavier Smith and rookie CJ Daniels, but the room lacks experience as a whole (though the Rams do make great use out of the tight end position, famously leading the league in plays from 13-personnel last season). Receiver depth has been a question for the Rams this offseason, especially since Adams missed time due to injury late last season.

The Rams don’t have an Adams replacement or successor on the roster, but Atwell at least is a veteran option who is comfortable in the offense and someone the Rams can turn to if needed. They also gain something in return for Hunter, who might not have made the roster. Overall, it’s a low-stakes move for the Super Bowl favorites, who are beginning to fine-tune their star-studded roster ahead of the 53-man cutdown deadline on Sunday.

Grade: B

Dolphins:

The Dolphins acquired several receivers this offseason, including Atwell and Jalen Tolbert in free agency, and Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell during the draft. As the roster cutdown deadline approaches, Atwell has proved far from a guarantee to make the 53-man squad. As such, the Dolphins opted to send him to Los Angeles in exchange for Hunter, who flashed in the preseason last week by rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown on 5.7 yards per carry.

The Dolphins at least get a little depth by trading Atwell for Hunter, but they don’t have a huge need for it at running back. They also have plenty of depth at receiver, but are lacking in proven talent at the position. Ultimately, the Dolphins are in a rebuilding year, and while this move shouldn’t hurt them much, it also didn’t really do much to improve their roster either.

Grade: C+