Former Tennessee Football Star Jermod McCoy Gets Real Following NFL Draft Slide

Jermod McCoy was the talk of the NFL Draft for the final two days after he slipped out of the first round. This came following the news that was released, indicating that the former Tennessee cornerback was likely to have to have another surgery before playing a snap in the NFL. While this seemed almost certain prior to being selected at pick 101, it now remains a question mark moving forward.

According to an article that was recently released by A to Z sports, McCoy was quick to comment on the injury reports following his draft slide. He left a comment on the situation, which should leave many NFL teams questioning if passing on McCoy was worth letting him fall to the Raiders.

Here is what McCoy had to say.

Jermod McCoy Gets Real Following NFL Draft Slide to 4th Round After Recent Injury Reports

Oct 19, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) is unable to make a catch while against Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | Alan Poizner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“All of my doctors that did my surgery told me I’m good,” said McCoy. “But if there’s something [the Raiders] want me to do for the longevity of my career, I’m willing to do that because I feel like they have my best interest. So honestly, just whatever the team’s plan for me is, I’m gonna do that.”

This is huge news for the Tennessee Volunteers alumn, as he is now awaiting the decision and the opinion from the doctors around the Raiders camp. He went more into detail about sliding in the draft following his initial statement, as it is no secret that he was expected to go much higher than the 101st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I was prepared for whatever, but I was [expected] to go higher,” added McCoy. “I had a good pro day, ran some good times and did some good things."

The talented draft pick went even more into detail, as he explained how this wasn't in his control, and how he is blessed.

“It’s not in my control, and I’m just truly blessed that the team took me anyway, because it’s an achievement to get here in the first place,” McCoy said.

While his future for his rookie season is still undetermined, it remains likely that, regardless of surgery, McCoy will be a future star for the program. It is also likely that he will have virtually no drop off even if he has surgery for his bone plug. This will be one worth keeping an eye on.