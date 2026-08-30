Former Tennessee Football Tight End McCallan Castles Receives Unfortunate NFL News

It's a big day in the NFL, and unfortunately, this big day can also be a bad day for a plethora of different players. In fact, some may even say that this is the saddest day of the calendar year when it comes to the NFL.

For those who are unfamiliar, Sunday, Aug 30, is the 53-Man roster day for NFL teams. This means that a plethora of different players will be released and waived to help teams trim their roster to the required number to enter the season.

While there are some great Tennessee football players in the NFL who are set to be on a team to begin the season, some aren't as fortunate. Unfortunately for former Tennessee Volunteers tight end McCallan Castles, he has been cut by the Green Bay Packers and is now set to be a free agent.

McCallan Castles Cut By the Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end McCallan Castles (47) participates in a drill during the sixth day of training camp on Aug. 4, 2026, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This isn't news that we didn't see coming. The preseason has wrapped up, and there has yet to be a reported statistic for Castles, meaning his production has been little to none. He has yet to make a breakthrough when it comes to the NFL. It is no secret that he isn't the best receiving tight end, which is what the NFL is primarily made up of, but his blocking ability could be something that lands him on another team, considering it doesn't seem that the Packers look to bring him back on the practice squad.

What This Means for His NFL Future

Nov 4, 2023; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end McCallan Castles (34) scores a touchdown against the Connecticut Huskies during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Castles was expected to be the fourth or fifth tight end on the depth chart for the Packers, and he would likely never touch the field; however, there is a bright side to this news. Castles could find a team that is in need of a tight end and could use one who is great for blocking, as he could bring some positives in the I-formation sets along with some single-back sets that teams use.

I believe that the NFL isn't long gone for the former Tennessee tight end, but it does seem that he will need to make the most of his next opportunity if he wants to continue to stay an NFL player.

When it comes to the cut day, only two Tennessee Vols have received bad news today, as he joined Joey Aguilar, who was waived rather than cut.

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