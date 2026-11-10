Former Tennessee Quarterback Joey Aguilar Signs With New NFL Team

Former Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar is getting his first shot on an NFL 53-man roster. The Arizona Cardinals are signing the undrafted rookie off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday. The move comes less than a year after Aguilar finished one of the most productive passing seasons in Tennessee history. He went from starting every game for the Vols in 2025 to spending the first half of his rookie season on Jacksonville’s practice squad. Now he joins an Arizona team that has had to rebuild its quarterback depth in a matter of days.

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) dives over Illinois defensive back Tanner Heckel (16) to score a touchdown during the first quarter of the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joey Aguilar Made Tennessee History in One Season

Aguilar started 13 games for Josh Heupel in 2025 and threw for 3,565 yards, the third-most in a season in Tennessee history. He completed 67.3% of his passes with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His 274.2 passing yards per game led the SEC, making him the first Tennessee quarterback to lead the conference in that category since Randy Wallace in 1975. Aguilar spent two seasons at Appalachian State and went through spring practice at UCLA before arriving in Knoxville.

He won Tennessee’s starting job in fall camp and threw for more than 200 yards in 12 of his 13 starts. Two of his biggest games came on consecutive weekends in SEC play. Aguilar threw for a season-high 396 yards and three touchdowns in a road win at Kentucky. A week later, he threw for 393 yards and three more touchdowns against Oklahoma.

JUST IN: The Arizona Cardinals have signed Joey Aguilar off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad.



Aguilar has been added to Arizona’s active roster. pic.twitter.com/VaGcqBOBI2 — John Sartori (@JohnSartoriTV) November 10, 2026

Jacksonville signed Aguilar in April after he went undrafted. He completed 17 of 20 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown across three preseason games. His most productive outing came against Carolina, when he went 9 of 10 for 130 yards and a touchdown. The Jaguars brought him back on their practice squad after final roster cuts.

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Where Joey Aguilar Fits in Arizona

The Cardinals traded Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. Gardner Minshew then injured his throwing elbow against Seattle on Sunday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Arizona fears Minshew tore his ulnar collateral ligament, an injury that could end his season.

Third-round rookie Carson Beck is in line to start against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday if Minshew is out. Arizona also brought in veteran Josh Johnson from Cincinnati’s practice squad. That leaves Arizona with two new options behind Beck and a decision about which quarterback to dress as his backup. For Aguilar, that decision could be the next step toward his first regular-season NFL snap.

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