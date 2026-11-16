Tennessee Football's Wide Receiver Depth and Likely Starters After Mike Matthews' Injury

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially lost one of their key receivers and players as a whole for the season.

This comes as it has been made public that Mike Matthews is down and out for the season. Matthews suffered a right knee injury in the game against the Texas A&M Aggies, which left him out for the remainder of that game, which was more than a half.

In fact, Matthews left the medical tent on crutches and never returned from the locker room. ESPN and other outlets reported that his family was around him in the locker room and that he was unlikely to return to the sidelines.

This leaves Tennessee with plenty of questions, including about depth. The whole depth chart will change now that the No. 1 receiver is done for the season, but what will that look like?

Here is the route Tennessee will likely take to finish the season.

Likely Starters - Radarious Jackson, TK Keys, and Braylon Staley

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) smiles after scoring a touchdown during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The likely starters for Tennessee are Radarious "RaRa" Jackson, TK Keys (the likely replacement for the injured route runner), and Braylon Staley.

Keys is a freshman who entered the season with plenty of expectations, despite having some injury battles this offseason and last season during his final year in Mississippi. Keys has been a rotational receiver but hasn't truly had a breakthrough. However, his snap count will go up tremendously, and he will have big shoes to fill.

Luckily for Tennessee fans, Keys's talent level is through the roof, but we haven't had the opportunity to see that yet. Having Matthews out for the season isn't ideal, but there is a level of relief when you know the guy stepping in will be Keys.

As for Jackson, he will likely serve as the No. 1 outside receiver for the Vols. This offseason, he was battling with Travis Smith Jr. and Keys for the starting job, which he ultimately landed. While things haven't been perfect, or even remotely close, Jackson has shown some signs that he could have a breakthrough sooner rather than later.

His number will be called a ton for the remainder of the season.

Staley is the least bothered by the injury when it comes to the offensive scheme. This is widely due to the fact that he is a slot receiver and will likely remain in that role, unless the Vols have enough trust for him to play some more snaps on the outside, while letting one of the other receivers play in the slot.

Staley will need to be the veteran leader on the field, as he entered the season with plenty of expectations, but will now have to meet those standards for this pass game to find some success.

The Key Rotational Receivers - Travis Smith Jr., Tyreek King, Ian Duarte

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. (1) is tackled during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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In the SEC, you have to have a rotation at receiver. There's no way around it. This is a grueling game to play, and the depth is key. In fact, many have already noticed how many receivers Tennessee plays, even playing multiple tight ends to limit the reps that certain receivers have to take.

The rotation will have to provide some comfort when the starters need a break. However, this room is much thinner when factoring in the Matthews injury and the Joakim Dodson injury at the beginning of the season during the Furman game. This means that Tennessee is down two receivers with season-ending injuries.

The first name worth noting is Travis Smith Jr. The talented receiver is a former four-star out of Westlake High School in Atlanta, Georgia, and is in his second season with the team. He showed some promise last season, but has shockingly had limited reps this season. He is a bigger body and will be best used on the outside due to the strength he produces. This means he will be key in setting blocks for DeSean Bishop, Javin Gordon, and the remainder of the running backs Tennessee has.

He is the wide receiver with the best chance of finding the field as a starter from this group, in my opinion.

The next name worth mentioning is Tyreek King, a freshman receiver, who played high school ball with Knoxville Catholic. King has found the field some this season, but hasn't had plenty of opportunities to actually receive the ball. King was a fast-developing receiver in high school, as he was known for his outstanding route running from the slot.

Unfortunately, he will likely have to play both outside and slot receiver, which isn't ideal for the Vols at this stage in his career. However, his solid speed has projected him as a long-term contributor in this offense.

One side note worth remembering is that he wasn't with the team in the spring, as he didn't arrive to play for Josh Heupel, Joey Halzle, and Kelsey Pope until the summer, which set his college development back more than the others. This leaves a big question mark on whether this will be a major difference in the playtime he gets compared to the other five receivers we have/will talk about in this article.

The final receiver I want to talk about is Ian Duarte.

Duarte is a transfer who was brought in to be a returner originally, and that is something he is likely going to do now that Daune Morris and Dodson are both out, and were key returners.

Most of his work will be done in the kick return game, while Qua Moss is likely going to hold his punt returner spot, especially after a great showing against the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday.

Duarte is also someone you would prefer to see in the slot, but as mentioned with King, he will likely have to play some on the outside as well.

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