Rams vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 10

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals for the second time this season in a game between two teams with a laundry list of injuries. The Rams are missing their top two wide receivers, and the Cardinals will be without their starting quarterback, running back, and No. 1 receiver.

The Cardinals pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season in Week 6 when they beat the Rams 18-16. Can they do the same again this Sunday?

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, we're going to dive into three of my favorite player props.

Rams vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Tyler Allgeier 3+ Receptions (+104)

Carson Beck OVER 175.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Konata Mumpfield Anytime Touchdown (+310)

Tyler Allgeier 3+ Receptions (+104)

In the Week 10 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Tyler Allgeier to haul in three or more receptions as my No. 3 prop bet:

Carson Beck will be making his first NFL start on Sunday, and with Michael Wilson now out for the season, I expect him to stick to throwing short routes and screens to the likes of Trey McBride and Tyler Allgeier. Allgeier has already hauled in 23 receptions this season, so with him being the only healthy running back left, I expect that number to continue to tick up in Beck's first start.

Carson Beck OVER 175.5 Passing Yards (-114)

I'm going to choose to believe in Carson Beck. He had a fantastic season in his senior season at Miami, and he impressed me in this year's preseason. Sure, he may not have the team's best receiver this week, but the Cardinals are likely to play from behind, forcing him into passing situations late in the game. With his total set at just 175.5 yards, I could envision garbage-time yards being enough to get him over the total.

Konata Mumpfield Anytime Touchdown (+310)

With both Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined with injuries, someone has to catch Matthew Stafford's balls out at wide receiver. Konata Mumpfield is the most likely candidate to see the biggest increase in targets. He has 11 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown already this season, so at odds of north of 3- 1 to score against this bad Cardinals secondary, I'll take that bet without hesitation.

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