Game Day Predictions: Tennessee Football vs. Kentucky

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their contest against the No. 6 team in the country, as they are set to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

Ahead of the contest, Vols on SI shared their predictions ahead of the game.

Caleb Sisk: Kentucky 3, Tennessee 17

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) celebrates after a defenseive play during a college football game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Tennessee Volunteers have had some great defensive games thus far, but I think that this will be the most complete effort by the Vols on the defensive side of the ball thus far. This is a game that the Vols will finish with multiple takeaways and sacks, and they do just enough offensively to win this game while covering the spread," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Kentucky 24, Tennessee 38

Cigar smoke floats in the air as Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) celebrates after a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Vols are coming off a bye week, which was much needed after losing a heartbreaker in Columbia. Tennessee shot themselves one too many times in the foot while on the road, but despite the costly miscues, a few flashes were seen. MacIntyre dropped an absolute dime to Matthews. DaSaahn Brame got a chance to really show what he can do in open field in the passing game. Defensively the Vols started slow but after giving up 14 pts, locked in and got back to what they have been doing. Kentucky is equally as good on offense and can be very explosive. The Vols will have to keep everything in front and limit the gash plays. Being at home should settle the offense, and a few defensive three-and-outs should be very instrumental in a Dark Mode win," Dowden said.

Charles Mays: Kentucky 20, Tennessee 34

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) carries the ball out of bounds during a college football game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I believe the Vols are ready to get back on the field and fully flush what happened in South Carolina. With the help of the crowd, this defense will force Kenny Minchey and Kentucky into uncomfortable situations. On offense, George MacIntyre has a big night," Mays said.

Eli Elrod: Kentucky 16, Tennessee 27

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Tennessee defensive back Kayin Lee (14) intercepts a pass on Alabama’s final play during aa college football game on Oct. 17, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The combination of the atmosphere surrounding a night game in Neyland Stadium and the Volunteers’ defensive dominance throughout the season should make things difficult for a Kentucky offense that has been impressive throughout the year. If Tennessee can pressure the quarterback, force turnovers, and establish the run game as they have so far this season, then they should be able to walk out of Neyland Stadium with a victory," Elrod said.

Major Passons: Kentucky 17, Tennessee 27

Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) and Tennessee defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) celebrate on the field during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Vols are coming off the bye week and should be upset with their last performance. Kentucky might be the 6th-ranked team in the CFP rankings, but the Vols are capable of dominating this game just like they did against Alabama," Passons said.

Josh Greer: Kentucky 24, Tennessee 27

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs around end against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Saturday night in Neyland Stadium has all the ingredients for a classic SEC showdown. Tennessee welcomes a top-10 Kentucky team for Homecoming, and with the Vols coming off a heartbreaking loss to South Carolina, this is a must-win game to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. I believe DeSean Bishop will once again be the difference-maker, but George MacIntyre must take another step forward in the passing game. Kentucky has been one of the biggest surprises in the SEC this season, and the Wildcats aren’t going to make things easy," Greer said.

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