Bold Predictions: Tennessee Football vs. Kentucky

The Tennessee Volunteers have a very important game ahead of them, as they are approaching kickoff against the Kentucky Wildcats after both teams faced a bye week.

This is a game that the Volunteers have to win if they want to make the College Football Playoffs, but the same could almost be said for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Ahead of the game, Vols on SI got together and shared their bold prediction for the contest. Here is what each member said.

Caleb Sisk: Braylon Staley Scores Two Touchdowns

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) smokes a cigar after a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Tennessee Volunteers need a big-time performance at the wide receiver position today, and it appears that the breakout could be Braylon Staley, who has been getting better each game. Staley was electric against the South Carolina Gamecocks, even though there was a big touchdown that was called back. In this game, I believe he is going to dominate in the slot, as George MacIntyre connects with his slot receiver for two touchdowns," Sisk said.

Charles Mays: George MacIntyre Finishes With 275+ Yards and 3+ Touchdowns

Cigar smoke floats in the air as Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) celebrates after a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Give me George MacIntyre with 275 yards and three touchdowns. MacIntyre had it going against South Carolina, but we all know the story. Kentucky capitalizes on mistakes, but doesn’t necessarily have the best pass defense," Mays said.

Dale Dowden: DaSaahn Brame Finishes With Two Touchdowns and 100+ APY (One Receiving and One Rushing)

Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame (7) is tripped up by Auburn and fumbles the ball during a game between Tennessee and Auburn in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"DaSaahn Brame has been coming along each week as he gets more and more comfortable in his role. When Brame reaches full comfort level, the skill set will be on full display. Brame has the potential to be a legitimate game-changer," Dowden said.

Major Passons: Tennessee Scores the First Two Touchdowns of the Game In the First Quarter

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) gets tangled with Arkansas defensive back Miguel Mitchell (24) after a play during a college football game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Vols have had a week to prepare and are coming off a disappointing performance. Now back in Neyland, they will have the crowd behind them and extra motivation. The Vols will score on their first two drives and stifle the Kentucky offense," Passons said.

Eli Elrod: Tennessee Holds Kentucky Under 17 Points

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) and Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Wildcats enter this matchup averaging 32 points per game, but will face their toughest test of the season against a Volunteers defense that allows just 16 points per game on average. If Tennessee can continue to pressure the quarterback and force turnovers as they have so far this season, the Volunteers have a real chance to hold the Wildcats to their lowest point total of the season," Elrod said.

Josh Greer: DeSean Bishop Rushes for 125+ and 2+ Touchdowns, George MacIntyre Throws for 225+ Without a Turnover

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back DeSean Bishop (18) during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"DeSean Bishop rushes for 125+ yards and two touchdowns, while George MacIntyre throws for 225+ yards and zero turnovers," Greer said.

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