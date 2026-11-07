What Makes Tennessee’s Chances of Defeating Kentucky Better Than Most Teams

The Tennessee Volunteers welcome one of their oldest rivals, the Kentucky Wildcats, this Saturday to Neyland Stadium. This game will have massive implications for the college football landscape and the SEC championship game.

Both teams have shown themselves to be formidable squads, but they do have some flaws. Despite being ranked 6th (Kentucky), and 13th (Tennessee), both teams can still improve in many aspects. Many consider them to be in a similar tier of teams, ones that can be dangerous when everything clicks.

Tennessee Will Have One Clear Advantage

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) smokes a cigar after a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming into the game, there are several interesting matchups that will help decide the game, but there is another thing that needs to be considered. Home field advantage is important at any level of athletics, but there are few times when it is more important than in college football.

It is common for teams to play very differently at home versus on the road. In fact, this has been one of the most frustrating things about Tennessee football under Josh Heupel. They play great at home but tend to suffer disappointing losses on the road, like losing to South Carolina 2 weeks ago.

Neyland Stadium is one of the premier venues in all sports. The stadium itself plays a part, but also the fact that there are always 102,000 screaming Tennessee fans ready to impact the game. The energy in the stadium is something you can literally feel on your skin. There is truly nothing like Neyland Stadium in a big game. Then you add the fact that it is a night game, and the effect only increases.

Why this Matters

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Major Passons

As I stated, the Vols under Heupel have typically been much better at home; that alone is a big reason why it matters. Another is due to the specific matchup of these two teams.

Tennessee struggles with penalties while the Wildcats excel at limiting self-inflicted wounds. Historically, teams do much better at limiting penalties at home than on the road. If the crowd is able to affect the Wildcats and create some key penalties, it could help to set the tone and give the Vols a critical advantage.

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