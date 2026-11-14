Game Day Predictions: Tennessee Football vs. Texas A&M

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their road game against the Texas A&M Aggies. This is a game that they have to win if they want to make it to the SEC championship (which they would still need some help with), and if they want to make the playoffs, then they definitely need to win to feel some type of comfort.

Ahead of the game, the staff predicted who they believe would win, along with the score. Take a look.

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 27, Texas A&M 24

"This is a game where everything has already started going wrong. I can't stress the importance of protecting the ball in this road environment enough. This is a game that the Vols simply need to win. As for a score prediction, you may notice that I am only giving the Vols a three-point victory. That's because Tennessee will win by a game-winning field goal, in my opinion. I believe that the game will be tied, and Tennessee will lead a game-winning drive, which is capped by a Cooper Ranvier field goal," Sisk said.

Charles Mays: Tennessee 30, Texas A&M 17

"The Vols’ defense gets it done once again. Everyone knows what Marcel Reed can do with his legs, but Tennessee has seen running quarterbacks all season. Look for DeSean Bishop to put extra steam on that Heisman campaign with a day of 120+ yards and two touchdowns," Mays said.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee 31, Texas A&M 21

"The Vols are in position to make the playoffs with everything in front of them. Discipline and focus will be two key factors moving forward. Tennessee's ability to run the football, throw when needed, and play championship-caliber defense has been the memo all season long, and it continues to work. The Vols have given A&M more to prepare for, as everyone saw a few packages for Faizon Brandon during the Kentucky game. It is unclear how often we will see this or if there are plans to expand upon what we have seen. College Station will provide an obstacle as The 12th Man will be engaged, so it will be important to take the crowd out of the equation. The defense, along with the running game between Bishop and Morris, just becomes too much as the game goes on," Dowden said.

Josh Greer: Tennessee 27, Texas A&M 20

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"George MacIntyre will need to manage the offense, avoid costly turnovers, and make timely throws to keep the Aggies from loading the box. I believe DeSean Bishop and Tennessee's rushing attack will once again be the difference. Defensively, Jim Knowles' unit must contain Marcel Reed and force Texas A&M into difficult third-down situations," Greer said.

Major Passons: Tennessee 27, Texas A&M 14

"The Vols are coming off a dominant victory against Kentucky. That game was an excellent response to the disappointing loss against South Carolina. This game is massive for the Vols, and Tennessee is slowly becoming a complete team. The Vols will control this game and win with their defense dominating the opponent once again," Passons said.

Eli Elrod: Tennessee 31, Texas A&M 17

"Tennessee should have little trouble dealing with Texas A&M this Saturday. The Volunteers have one of the FBS's best rushing attacks and will face an inconsistent Aggies defense. If the Vols can lean on star running back DeSean Bishop early in the game, the combination of their dominant run game and stifling defense could prove to be too much for Texas A&M to handle," Elrod said.

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