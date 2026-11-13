Taking a Deeper Look at Running Back for Tennessee Football Following Daune Morris's Injury

The Tennessee football program is now without a player that they were expecting to play on Saturday, as Daune Morris was reportedly involved in a car accident, which resulted in a broken leg, which means he will also be out for the remainder of the season.

This is a massive loss for the Tennessee program, as they will now have to rely on different names that Tennessee fans haven't had a chance to see as much this season.

Here is the depth situation that Tennessee is likely looking at following this injury.

The Clear Starter - DeSean Bishop

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) rolls into the end zone for a touchdown during a football game between Tennessee and Kentucky at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While many things will change following the injury that Daune Morris suffered, there is one thing that will remain the same. DeSean Bishop is the clear No. 1 on this Tennessee depth chart, as he is one of the nation's premier running backs who could even find himself in the race for the Heisman Trophy.

Bishop has been quiet in some of the games near the beginning, but by the end of the game, he hits a second gear. Unfortunately, with Morris's injury, Bishop will have to be the guy in both the first half and the second half.

Bishop is entirely capable of doing this, but it was a true mismatch for Bishop to be fresh in the second half while playing against a fatigued defense.

The Likely No. 2 - Javin Gordon

Nov 7, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Javin Gordon (6) carries the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the season, it was no secret that Tennessee valued the talent of Javin Gordon, as he and Morris were 2A and 2B. This was the case until Gordon suffered an injury that set him back for weeks. This is when Morris began to make a name for himself, while Gordon received minimal carries.

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With Morris being out for the season, Gordon will have to step up in snaps, as well as production, as he is going to be the next man up, who actually fills in Morris's position on the depth chart.

It is unknown what the snap count will look like with a similar split as Morris; then it is safe to say that Bishop will take a large majority of the snaps, while Gordon is there for needed breaks. This is something worth monitoring as the game progresses in College Station.

Behind the Two Primay Backs - Justin Baker and Hunter Barnes

Justin Baker prior to kickoff vs. Furman | Dale Dowden/@Dale_Dowden (Vols On SI/@VolsOnSI)

Early in the season, Justin Baker made headlines for a massive rush that made headlines as the longest play since Jaylen Wright's touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs to open the contest in Neyland Stadium years ago.

Baker has the chance to do great things, but he has been dealing with a hand injury, so this is something worth monitoring. If he is good to go for rushing the ball, it seems reasonable that he is the No. 3. If he is limited in his reps, then the next man up is Hunter Barnes, who had an electric performance against the Kennesaw State Owls earlier this year. He finished the game with seven carries for 63 rushing yards and a touchdown.

These two will be needed, even if it is in a limited offensive role.

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