Tennessee vs. Texas A&M availability report: Friday's update

No. 8 Tennessee football will head to College Station, Texas, at some point for the game with Texas A&M. At the moment, the Vols have not left Knoxville due to the FAA stoppage. But the Vols will look to keep their season on the right track against a 4-5 Aggies team that has the potential to be better than its record. When the time arrives.

Tennessee has withstood a lot of change throughout the season, including pushing through injuries. The Vols had seemingly moved past that issue until this past week. It started when edge rusher Tyree Weathersby went down for the season against Kentucky.

On Thursday’s Mike Keith Show, head coach Josh Heupel was asked about how to replace Weathersby.

“There’s been guys that have been playing in those roles,” Heupel said. “The size of those roles is just going to continue to grow. Some young guys that will have more opportunities, too, that have continued to grow throughout the course of the season. And we’re going to need to go see those guys play at a championship level like Tyree was.”

KNOXVILLE, TN - October 17, 2026 - Quarterback George MacIntyre #12 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. | Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

In Thursday night’s updated availability report, starting left guard Nic Moore was listed as out for Saturday’s game. So, that likely moves Shamurad Umarov back to the starting role this week.

Additionally, Daune Morris, who suffered a broken leg in a late night car accident, is now out for the season. Morris was second on the depth chart behind running back DeSean Bishop. That will give Javin Gordon and others in the room more carries to help spell Bishop. Below is Tennessee’s updated availability report.

Out

TE #0 Ethan Davis

WR #9 Joakim Dodson

LB #12 Jaedon Harmon

DB #15 Edrees Farooq

DL #18 Tyree Weathersby

DB #24 Dylan Lewis

OL #58 Nic Moore

OL #75 Wendell Moe Jr.

RB #17 Daune Morris

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) gets a block from teammates tight end Richie Anderson III (84) and offensive lineman Trovon Baugh (76) during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M initially listed offensive lineman Trovon Baugh as doubtful and wide receiver Mario Craver as questionable. Baugh was downgraded to out on Thursday, and Craver has remained questionable. Below is the full report for Texas A&M. Wide Receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman has been added as out for the Aggies as well.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Out

WR #6 Terry Bussey

WR #8 Ashton Bethel-Roman

WR #11 Kelshaun Johnson

OL #52 Blake Ivy

OL #76 Trovon Baugh

Questionable

WR #1 Mario Craver

When No. 8 Tennessee and Texas A&M does play, the game is set to be televised on ESPN, with Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter) on the call.

“I think it’s a really unique atmosphere,” Heupel told Keith about Kyle Field. “It’s organized crowd noise for four hours. It’s a great environment, and you’ve got to go play smart, physical football. You’ve got to take care of the football. You’ve got to create some turnovers, and you’ve got to be prepared to go compete for 60 minutes.”

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