Tennessee vs. Texas A&M availability report: Friday's update
In this story:
No. 8 Tennessee football will head to College Station, Texas, at some point for the game with Texas A&M. At the moment, the Vols have not left Knoxville due to the FAA stoppage. But the Vols will look to keep their season on the right track against a 4-5 Aggies team that has the potential to be better than its record. When the time arrives.
Tennessee has withstood a lot of change throughout the season, including pushing through injuries. The Vols had seemingly moved past that issue until this past week. It started when edge rusher Tyree Weathersby went down for the season against Kentucky.
On Thursday’s Mike Keith Show, head coach Josh Heupel was asked about how to replace Weathersby.
“There’s been guys that have been playing in those roles,” Heupel said. “The size of those roles is just going to continue to grow. Some young guys that will have more opportunities, too, that have continued to grow throughout the course of the season. And we’re going to need to go see those guys play at a championship level like Tyree was.”
In Thursday night’s updated availability report, starting left guard Nic Moore was listed as out for Saturday’s game. So, that likely moves Shamurad Umarov back to the starting role this week.
Additionally, Daune Morris, who suffered a broken leg in a late night car accident, is now out for the season. Morris was second on the depth chart behind running back DeSean Bishop. That will give Javin Gordon and others in the room more carries to help spell Bishop. Below is Tennessee’s updated availability report.
Out
- TE #0 Ethan Davis
- WR #9 Joakim Dodson
- LB #12 Jaedon Harmon
- DB #15 Edrees Farooq
- DL #18 Tyree Weathersby
- DB #24 Dylan Lewis
- OL #58 Nic Moore
- OL #75 Wendell Moe Jr.
- RB #17 Daune Morris
Texas A&M initially listed offensive lineman Trovon Baugh as doubtful and wide receiver Mario Craver as questionable. Baugh was downgraded to out on Thursday, and Craver has remained questionable. Below is the full report for Texas A&M. Wide Receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman has been added as out for the Aggies as well.
Out
- WR #6 Terry Bussey
- WR #8 Ashton Bethel-Roman
- WR #11 Kelshaun Johnson
- OL #52 Blake Ivy
- OL #76 Trovon Baugh
Questionable
- WR #1 Mario Craver
When No. 8 Tennessee and Texas A&M does play, the game is set to be televised on ESPN, with Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter) on the call.
“I think it’s a really unique atmosphere,” Heupel told Keith about Kyle Field. “It’s organized crowd noise for four hours. It’s a great environment, and you’ve got to go play smart, physical football. You’ve got to take care of the football. You’ve got to create some turnovers, and you’ve got to be prepared to go compete for 60 minutes.”
Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!
Follow Our Social Media Accounts
• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)
• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)
• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)
Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.
Charles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014. A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.Follow MaysSports