Halftime Report: Tennessee Down Against Arkansas In Fayetteville
The Tennessee Volunteers and the Arkansas Razorbacks have now played a full half of their game. The score currently sits at 3-0. This was the slowest opening half of the season for Tennessee as they look to have a better second half in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The first quarter started slow for the Vols. Arkansas would put together nearly a 10-minute opening drive which only resulted in 3 points. The Vols would look to get on the board in their first drive which didn’t go as planned as they received an early holding penalty on Andrej Karic. This would lead to the Vols going three and out. Jackson Ross would be forced to punt. Arkansas would have a promising drive but the Vols would have a great stop on 4th and 1.
The second quarter would begin as the Vols looked to get on the board finally and they didn’t. After a questionable run call on third down the Vols would be forced to punt once again. Luckily for the Vols Ross would get the ball down to the six-yard line. The Volunteers would back the Razorbacks up to the line, nearly getting a safety on the drive's first play. The Vols would have a 3rd and 15 look against Arkansas which Ja’Quinden Jackson converted for the Razorbacks. The Razorbacks would go for their third 4th down attempt and the Vols would once again get a stop. Arkansas would stop the Vols dead in their tracks again as Tennessee would be forced to punt.
The Vols would have one more chance to drive down the field to put points on the board. Tennessee would start their drive with 1:57 left on the clock. The drive would become promising up until another penalty would set them back as John Campbell would be flagged with a face-mask call. Tennessee would be forced to make a play as it was 3rd and 18. The Vols would get it to 4th and 7th as the Vols would attempt to go for the first down. The Vols wouldn't convert. This ended the half.
The Vols will receive the ball to kick off the second half on Saturday night.
