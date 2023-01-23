Hendon Hooker Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

The next few months are pivotal for quarterback Hendon Hooker. The former Tennessee Volunteer hopes to bolster his standing with a strong predraft performance, starting in Mobile, Alabama.

Hooker accepted his invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl on Monday morning. He joins teammates Byron Young, Cedric Tillman, and Darnell Wright, and all four could catch the eye of NFL scouts.

He spoke with The Draft Network about what the invitation meant to him and how he manifested it over the past year.

"I was roommates with Velus Jones Jr last season. We posted our goals on the wall inside our living space. We discussed our future. We set out a clear list of goals to achieve way back in January when I first enrolled at Tennessee. We wanted to win an SEC Championship and a National Championship. We also talked about getting an invite to the Senior Bowl. Last up, we wanted to be drafted and provide for our families. I set a goal for myself to attend the Senior Bowl. To see that goal come to fruition now, it's an incredible feeling."

While Hooker won't be able to participate in on-field work as he is still working through an ACL injury. However, he gets to showcase the mental side of his game to prospective NFL franchises.

