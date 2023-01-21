Senior Bowl Poses Big Opportunity For Darnell Wright

Offensive tackle Darnell Wright had a decorated career on Rocky Top. He started four seasons at tackle but slid to guard when the team needed him to, showcasing some versatility.

Wright was a five-star recruit, a four-year starter, an All-SEC player, and a semifinalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award, given to a college lineman that exemplifies excellence on and off the field.

However, many NFL mock drafts don't have him going in the first two rounds. There aren't many drawbacks to his game; Wright stands 6-6 and 335 lbs. with enough athleticism and technique to win at the next level.

The Reeses Senior Bowl sent him an invitation earlier this year, and Wright accepted. The all-star game in Mobile, Alabama, allows players to showcase their talent up close to NFL scouts; in fact, NFL staffs coach each team.

Wright will play for the national team, coached by assistants from the Washington Commanders and the Houston Texans. All he needs is one team to fall in love with his size and resume, and Wright, the person, will command the attention of NFL executives as much as Wright, the football player.

Some within the scouting industry think he can excel at the next level. While his game isn't perfect, Wright has a body of work unrivaled by most across the country.

