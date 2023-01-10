Why Hendon Hooker Is Worthy of a Top-50 Pick

Monday evening was a sobering moment for Tennessee fans. They watched Georgia hoist their second consecutive national championship trophy, reminiscing on several months ago when the world thought the Volunteers had a chance at the same fate.

However, the program is on a sky-high trajectory. One of the critical components to their success was quarterback Hendon Hooker, who restored hope and fun in a fanbase desperate for wins.

Hooker threw for 31 touchdowns against three interceptions in his final season. At one point, he was on top of the world; the Volunteers were ranked No. 1 in the initial CFP polls, and Hooker was the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

A November loss to South Carolina changed all that. Tennessee was effectively eliminated from playoff contention while Hooker tore his ACL, ending a magical season abruptly.

In the aftermath, he has often been the odd man out. After Georgia won the national title, draft analysts rushed to the Internet to release 2023 mock drafts. Hooker's name was nowhere to be found despite an excellent season.

Some point to age, the knee injury, and other things to discredit Hooker. While those issues would be significant when evaluating a linebacker or running back, a quarterback is different.

Finding a franchise quarterback is the most challenging thing in professional football. No one is a slam dunk, but Hooker deserves more love than he's getting. Aside from CJ Stroud and Bryce Young, he has a case as the No. 3 quarterback in this draft.

Quick Processing Ability

One common critique of Hooker is the system he plays in. Head coach Josh Heupel's offensive scheme rivals the best in college, and he routinely puts his players in a position to succeed.

However, Hooker had a lot on his plate and still repeatedly delivered. Heupel asked Hooker to get his eyes backside and hit digs often, a complex full-field read that few can make.

Yes, the receivers got open. Receivers also get open in the NFL. Part of being a good quarterback is making the easy play, but you must get your eyes in the correct spot to do that.

Pocket Athleticism

ACL surgeries have become commonplace in today's game. Players are returning and looking quicker than ever, and all signs point toward a full recovery for Hooker.

If he can regain confidence in his feet, he is one of the better movers in the class. He isn't as fast as Young or Anthony Richardson, but Hooker has the athleticism to make subtle movements in the pocket to evade rushers.

Furthermore, he is a willing runner who will take free yardage. You don't always have to be on the run in the NFL; in fact, many advise against that. You just need enough juice to make occasional plays outside of structure.

Ball Placement

Most Tennessee fans spent their Saturdays marveling at downfield passes from Hooker. Every attempt felt like it was dropped into a bucket, perfectly leading his receiver to open space.

Hooker's interception total would lead you to think that he played conservatively, never putting the football in harm's way. That couldn't be further from the truth; Hooker routinely fit passes into tight windows and attacked downfield.

Accuracy will take you a long way in the NFL. Hooker knows the precise velocity and location he needs when throwing, a trait that will go a long way in his professional career.

